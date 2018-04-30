The 2018 CrazyTalk Animator Animation At Work Contest is now open and closes on July 20th 2018. The contest has three categories and a lot of prizes.

The best way to promote a software is to have a demonstration version those interested can download and explore. Reallusion does have a demo version of the program, but now they’re distributing a special version of the program, the CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pipeline Special Edition ($299 value), so users can explore all the professional functions featured in the program. This version is free, but is time limited, and will run for only 60 days, time enough to create a project to send to the 2018 CrazyTalk Animator Animation At Work Contest.

CrazyTalk Animator (CTA) is the world’s easiest 2D animation software that enables all levels of users to create professional 2D animations with the least amount of effort. With CTA3, anyone can instantly bring an image, logo, or prop to life by applying bouncy Elastic Motion effects, or one of many motion templates available. For the character part, CTA3 is built with 2D character templates, valuable motion libraries, a powerful 2D bone rig editor, facial puppets, and audio lip-syncing tools to give users unparalleled control when animating 2D talking characters for videos, web, games, apps, and presentations.

Reallusion says that anyone, regardless of their animation experience, can participate by animating real-life projects for business promotions, educational and training materials, how-to videos, animated comics, YouTube videos and more. The truth, though is that for over a decade, CrazyTalk has been the go-to-tool for beginners and professionals who need quality animations in record time. YouTubers choose to use CrazyTalk thanks to its short learning curve, flexible interface, quick workflow, vast motion libraries, online content store and more.

Crazy Talk and Crazy Talk Animator are, in fact, tools used by some network studios, to create animations in time for the daily show, as they offer a practical solution to the problems of short delivery deadlines. The list of YouTubers that use CrazyTalk Animator 3 includes names as 442oons (Weekly Animated Football News), LunaCreciente (Musical Children’s Channel), Super Kids TV (Children TV Network), Garry Pye, a comic artist turned professional animator and Linguaspectrum, a popular language channel created by a teacher.

Now, Reallusion announces the 2018 CrazyTalk Animator Animation At Work Contest. Participants can enter by utilizing CrazyTalk Animator 3 to animate in 3 different categories:

Business – Promote products, services, educational how-to videos

Comics – Encourage graphic art designers to turn static drawings, illustrative art and comic images into animations

YouTubers – Employ animations to engage channel audiences

Media partners to the contest include Envato, Cartoon Brew, Renderosity, 2D Animation101, and The 11 Second Club. Prizes include $2,000 cash for each first-place category, with $1000and $800 for second and third places, respectively. Additionally, contestants can win software prizes from industry sponsors like VEGAS Pro 15, VEGAS Movie Studio 15 Suite, and Affinity Designer.

The event will give winners an exclusive chance to be featured by media sponsors like Cartoon Brew and be invited by Reallusion to become a monetizing Content Developer. The competition is now open and closes, as mentioned before, on July 20th 2018.

For full competition information, including rules, visit the Reallusion main contest webpage.