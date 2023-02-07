Puget Systems expands to Canada and the company now holds status of non-resident Canadian entity with the ability to import into Canadian Markets as a non-resident importer.

Puget Systems announced it is expanding into Canada, opening significant opportunities for new growth and a new opportunity to bring its highly-refined consulting and custom workstation builds to the Canadian market. In preparation for its launch into Canada, Puget Systems has invested heavily in refining its approach to its partners and have positioned themselves well to deliver to Canadian markets the same customer-centric, specialized white glove experience it has painstakingly developed through its 20 year history.

The expansion, which opens significant opportunities for new growth, means that Puget Systems now holds the status of being a non-resident Canadian entity with the ability to import into the Canadian market as a non-resident importer (NRI). Imports into Canada arrive with Puget Systems acting as the importer of record (IOR), removing the customer from any obligation of liability for shipments. This status now positions Puget Systems as a known entity, which elevates its delivered approach to a new level of excellence and quality standards for its Canadian customers.

Puget Systems Canada: how it works

Puget Systems’ ability to move parts in support of its service process will receive the same treatment as the systems receive as they cross the border (moving North or South). This is an important step in ensuring Puget Systems maintains its industry leading-support experience.

This approach also enables Puget Systems to quote delivered pricing that includes all fees associated with the purchase. Quotes issued for Canadian shipping destinations will include the following costs: shipping costs, GST, HST, insurance and import fees.

Puget Systems is importing its systems into the Canadian market duty free under the terms of Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). This classification enables its systems to be imported without duties and avoid delays and detention fees. Liability for all additional costs will be covered by Puget Systems and systems will be delivered free and clear to the final destination. For sales to non-business customers, if there isn’t currently a Power of Attorney (POA) on file with Canadian customs, the purchaser will be contacted by Canadian officials to provide that document.

For more information on Puget Systems’ expansion into Canadian markets, or to speak with a consultant, please visit here. To review detailed recommendations on a variety of custom workstations for different applications, please visit the Puget Systems Recommended Systems report here.

Puget Systems is based in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, WA, and specializes in high performance custom built computers. From the company’s website you discover that the company emphasizes “customization with laser focus on understanding each customer’s specific workflow, and offer personal consulting and support that we believe is becoming quite rare in the industry. Our goal is to provide each client with the best possible computer for their needs and budget. For more information or to see how Puget Systems can design a system specifically tailored to the work that you do, please visit www.pugetsystems.com.”