In these times where people are adjusting to working, learning and teaching from home and need to learn how to use new tools, Wacom offers FREE premium features of its Bamboo Paper software.

Bamboo Paper turns smartphones, iPads and tablets into a digital notebook. The Wacom app is free, but you’ve to pay for its premium features. Here is how to get them FREE… but only for a limited time.

Whether you need to share some notes or quickly explain something through a sketch, like a new light setting you tried in your studio, tools like Bamboo paper, from Wacom, make it easy to not only create but also share online those ideas. Now more than ever, tools that allow to share new ideas or complex thoughts while staying home are crucial. What used to be a scribbled on a whiteboard or written on a sticky note by teams working face-to-face, now needs to be shared to virtual teams by email.

Bamboo Paper, along with a Wacom stylus or the Wacom One pen display, can enable easy digital sharing without the need to scan, or recreate in typed words. The app is also perfect to use with Wacom’s Bamboo Ink or Ink+ accessory digital pens that work with a wide range of pen-enabled PCs, Wacom One or Cintiq creative pen displays or Wacom Intuos or Intuos Pro tablets.

Turn your smartphone into a digital notebook

But Bamboo Paper can also turn smartphones, iPads and tablets into a digital notebook. And that may be all you need to start sharing ideas with your team mates and friends. Bamboo Paper is so easy to use that sketching, drawing and taking notes becomes as simple and straightforward as using pen on paper or a marker on a whiteboard. Bamboo Paper is available for Android, iOS and Windows and can be downloaded for free on the respective app stores.

Aware that many people are now working and collaborating from home, and that the Work From Home concept is here to stay, Wacom decided to offer the premium features of its Bamboo Paper software for free. In these times where people are adjusting to working, learning and teaching from home, the popular sketch and note taking app gives them more easy-to-use options to communicate, take notes, express themselves creatively and bring their visual thinking quickly online.

The Wacom One as your next step

Until 30 June 2020 users of Bamboo Paper can unlock all premium features as a free of charge in app purchase and keep them permanently. This so-called Pro Pack (or Creative Pack in iOS) includes 6 different pens and brushes, more colours as well as 4 premium notebooks with a total of 22 different paper styles. It is the most popular extension for Bamboo Paper and normally costs around 5 USD / EUR (prices vary slightly between platforms and currencies).

Wacom’s giveaway is a wise marketing decision, because I may contribute to make consumers more aware of the potential of Wacom products as the Wacom One, priced at $399.95, which is a good solution for anyone starting in digital creation. It comes with all the essentials to spice up your digital life. There’s the natural pen feel on the 13.3” screen, the included creative software – even the ability to connect to Android devices. And it’s compatible with leading pen brands too.

If you’re used to working with pen and paper and are afraid of the change, the experience may surprise you. With no need for batteries, it’s a pen that feels and looks just right in your hand. The pen can act as different pencils and brushes in a whole range of colors – bundled software ensures you can easily change color or brush size, all with the same pen. And the fact you can easily edit and update work makes Wacom One the ideal product for budding creatives and keen note takers. If you ever grow tired of the small screen on your smartphone this may be the next step.

If your smartphone screen is enough canvas for all your needs, then the Bamboo Paper with the premium features are all that you need to add a twist to your visual thinking and improve your digital expression. Get the app and the premium features now.