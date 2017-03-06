Photographs pulled from Sandro Miller’s film are a central element of the exhibit RED opens this March, whose proceeds will go to the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The exhibit at RED’s Miami location opens on March 11 and will remain open to the public into May 2017. The opening session will be held from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the evening of that day. Those attending the opening will be able to hear directly from Miller himself.

“David Lynch asked me if I would work on a film that he could use for the David Lynch Foundation.” recalled Miller. “He had seen my work with John Malkovich titled ‘Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters’ and wanted me to re-create images of his most popular characters chosen by his fans. I was asked to write a script for a short film that David would approve and I would direct. After 13 re-writes I was finally given the thumbs up. Funded by our friends at Squarespace I was able to produce the short film. All of us filmmakers know the drill, we have all done this before except I was getting the chance of a lifetime, doing a film for David Lynch with John Malkovich as my star.”

The prints created for the exhibit demonstrate the versatility of RED cameras, which allow for professional stills to be pulled from motion. Visitors to RED Miami can experience the stills pulled from Sandro’s vignettes. Those not able to attend can have a glimpse of the images on the website created for the project.

From Blue Velvet to The Elephant Men, from Twin Peaks to Eraser Head or Lost Highway, Malkovich re-creates seven characters from David Lynch’s universe of stories. The music as the names of Eric Alexandrakis, Angelo Badalamenti, the Flaming Lips’, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd, Lykke Li, Zola Jesus, and Sky Ferreira.

‘Playing Lynch’ was made possible by Squarespace and the David Lynch Foundation. Proceeds from the exhibit will go to the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses the power of transcendental meditation to bring healing and empowerment to those suffering from trauma, stress, and loss.

