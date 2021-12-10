The integration of Peach with Frame.io creates a “game-changing” cloud-based ad workflow from post-production through distribution, which is faster and more secure.

Peach manages the world’s advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate on a global scale. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes ensuring ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition. Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling creatives and stakeholders from pre-production through approval, to easily collaborate within their secure cloud platform.

What happens when you mix two industry-leading platforms as Peach and Frame.io just did? You help customers, as the combination of the strengths creates a better way for customers to connect the creative and ad distribution workflows. By allowing movement of assets directly from Frame.io into Peach, the process enables a seamless and efficient asset journey, helping to avoid mistakes and save a great deal of time, with no need for file download and upload, no email chains and no insecure links.

Here is some more information as provided by the company:

Ben Regensburger, CEO at Peach said: “We are extremely pleased to announce this strategic integration with Frame.io. This is an important move for the industry and another key component in fulfilling Peach’s goal – to help fix how advertising works. This integration is the first of its kind, allowing users to transfer files straight from post-production to quality control and distribution to broadcasters, social, ad servers and more.”

Elena Sanz, Post Production Producer at Engine, a Top 10 UK creative agency and client of Frame.io and Peach said: “If we had to describe this integration, it would be ‘game-changer’! The whole workflow is now so much more streamlined. Files can go directly from Frame.io into Peach without having to download and re-upload them between services, saving us time so that we can work faster and more securely than before.”

In recent years, demand for video content and the number of non-traditional distribution channels and formats has increased significantly. This allows brands to reach audiences where they are, whether it’s online in social media, via OTT services, or through standard broadcast. This now means that more assets need to be delivered to more platforms and in different formats than ever before. Naturally, with an increase in components comes issues of complexity, timeliness, quality, and increased people management. Clients, editors, and producers who are uploading creative assets are faced with a multitude of manual tasks and often face campaign challenges that can slow down the process, leading to missed deadlines.

The new integration will allow customers to simply ‘grab’ approved master files in Frame.io and transfer them directly to Peach, making the process a lot faster, safer and more efficient. Another key benefit to this technical integration is the ability to bring in different industry players such as agencies, production, brands, and media owners to collaborate – making communication and flow easier and faster.

A streamlined and connected ad workflow process is now a must-have for those creatives and brands that mean business. Why would brands lose money on delayed campaigns, lose precious time uploading and downloading files, or chase missing assets? Peach’s integration with Frame.io simplifies the entire workflow.

Improved security. How many times has a campaign asset gone missing, been incorrect, or been sent to the wrong destination? The combination of Peach and Frame.io helps improve security so that only approved files are transferred. There are no more insecure emails or links. Files are protected and only get sent to the people they need to go to and when they need them.

Improved quality control. Peach customers benefit from avoiding major problems like missed airtime, unsynced multi-channel campaigns, and poor quality ads served to viewers.

Peach’s integration with Frame.io aims to speed up the activation process by automating cumbersome manual work, enabling brands to generate greater ROI from their advertising content. This builds on recent activity at Peach from the acquisitions of Adtoox and more recently Advalidation, plus integrations with Google Campaign Manager, YouTube, Amazon’s Advertising’s Sizmek Ad Suite and Team Companies – all strategic moves towards Peach’s mission to fix the advertising ecosystem.