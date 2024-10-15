Canon announced a new collaboration with Adobe to bring Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud connectivity to select cameras, starting with the EOS C400 and EOS C80.

With native Frame.io Camera to Cloud, users of Canon cameras can send proxy files directly from the camera for a faster and more secure path from production to post.

Canon collaborates with Adobe to bring native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrations to select cameras, enabling users to send proxy files directly from the camera for a faster and more secure path from production to post. The new feature, activated in-camera, will be included in a free firmware update scheduled for a Winter 2024 release from Canon USA. It will be available for download on the Canon USA Website. Initially, two models will get the firmware update: the EOS C400 and EOS C80.

According to Canon, the update supports simultaneous proxy file transmission to Camera to Cloud from the EOS C400 and EOS C80 cameras while recording original camera files (OCF) and proxy files internally. The proxy files can be sent over wireless or a wired Ethernet connection.

Canon’s proxy files match the same filename, timecode stream, and metadata fields as the original camera files, and are natively supported for playback on Frame.io. The efficient proxy files are available to view, share, and edit remotely without requiring additional processing or conversion. The proxy files can be uploaded to the cloud, automatically, allowing for a more streamlined workflow, with videographers in one location able to quickly share proxy files with their team in a separate location.