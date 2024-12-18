New Nikon Z9 Firmware and NX MobileAir Frame.io integration

A couple of announcements just landed from Nikon. First off, firmware version 5.10 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9, is available for users.

Z9 firmware version 5.10 adds a handful of video features many professionals typically expect on a video camera. Nikon added a new [Shutter mode], allowing the user to set the shutter angle to one of 15 steps between 5.6° and 360°. The new shutter mode eliminates the need to select a shutter speed whenever the frame rate is adjusted, allowing users to always achieve optimal motion blur at the desired frame rate.

In addition, users can now change the color of the zebra pattern display and customize the transparency and display position of brightness information displays along with their size, such as the histogram and waveform monitor. Nikon added these capabilities to make video recording easier by allowing users to confirm appropriate exposure, even when recording high-contrast scenes.

Next, Nikon announced that NX MobileAir (Android version) now supports Frame.io, Adobe’s creative collaboration platform, and Camera to Cloud service. NX MobileAir, which enhances the efficiency of professionals’ workflow by providing high-speed image delivery without a computer, will now support video transfer.

This latest version of NX MobileAir will allow users to manually or automatically upload recorded video files to Frame.io, where the video files can be shared with others for real-time cloud collaboration. Additionally, when selecting video files for upload, they can be filtered by rating and/or file format. Support for Frame.io will provide a more efficient workflow by seamlessly connecting the entire video production process, from recording to final delivery. This feature is especially useful when speed is of the essence, such as with live event social media creation as well as news and sports reporting.

The Frame.io feature will be compatible with the Nikon Z9, Z8, and Z6III mirrorless cameras via the NX MobileAir App. In addition, Nikon will continue to provide software updates to satisfy the needs of those involved in video production and to contribute to the development of imaging culture with the hope of further expanding possibilities for imaging expression.