Cinematographers using Panasonic’s EVA1, Varicam or Lumix GH5S cameras will discuss their projects in different sessions scheduled for this edition of Cine Gear Expo. It’s a unique opportunity to know more about these cameras and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Panasonic.

Cine Gear attendees are encouraged to stop by the Panasonic booth in Stage 18 (Booth S211) to see the company’s latest cinema gear, including CineLive with the VariCam LT and the latest updates to the EVA1. But they should also find the time to follow the seminars scheduled for the days of the event, which allow participants to find out more not only about the equipment, but how different professionals use it.

The series of seminars starts today, June 1, with the EVA1 Show & Tell, which runs from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. in the Paramount Theater. Cinematographers Johnny Derango, Elle Schneider, Ben Meredith and Pietro Villani will screen clips from their latest EVA1 projects and discuss the benefits of shooting with the camera. The EVA1 is a compact 5.7K cinema camera that is tailor made for indie filmmakers. Although the camera has only been out for a short time, we’re already seeing impressive work created with this cinema camera.

Three seminars are scheduled for Saturday, June 2, all in the Paramount Theater. From 10:15. – 11:15 a.m., National Training Manager for Panasonic Imaging Products Mathew Frazer will lead a panel discussion, Filmmaking with the Panasonic Lumix GH5S. Filmmakers Jacob Schwarz and Sam KJ will discuss the GH5S camera system, as well as show short films shot with the camera. The Lumix GH5S camera system continues the “G” family of cameras, providing exceptional video recording capabilities including low light capture with Dual Native ISO.

The same day, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the RAW Capture with VariCam and EVA1 seminar will be led by Cinema Product Manager Mitch Gross, who will discuss the origin of the new ProRes RAW format, which benefits production and post, with Atomos’ CEO Jeromy Young, as well as capturing uncompressed RAW with Codex Senior VP of Business Development Brian Gaffney. Cinematographer Ben Kufrin will also talk about shooting VRAW with the VariCam Pure for his upcoming feature film, Foster Boy. ProRes RAW is a new recording codec that combines the flexibility of RAW video with the performance and efficiency of ProRes. Panasonic recently announced the EVA1 and VariCam LT cinema cameras will support ProRes RAW.

Saturday afternoon, from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. at the VariCams In Hollywood seminar, cinematographers Vanja Cernjul, ASC, HFS (Crazy Rich Asians, The Deuce), Patrick Stewart (Arrested Development) and Polly Morgan, BSC (6 Balloons) will discuss their latest projects shot on VariCam. With its super 35 sensor and superb imaging capabilities, the VariCam cinema lineup consists of the VariCam 35, VariCam LT, and VariCam Pure. The VariCams In Hollywood seminar will be the place to be if you want to know everything about topics as lighting for VariCam using Dual Native ISO, dynamic range, workflow, and more.