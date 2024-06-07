OConnor marks 75th anniversary with the launch of the 2575E Platinum Edition Fluid Head, a new model of industry-favorite that includes enhancements to operational control.

The OConnor 2575E Platinum fluid head will be unveiled exclusively at the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, as part of Oconnor’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.

The new edition of the industry-favorite fluid head is supported by OConnor’s history of innovation. Chadwell O’Connor, who founded the company in 1949, was behind the development of the first fluid-damped camera head. O’Connor designed the fluid head to achieve smoother camera movements for filming steam trains, attracting the attention of fellow steam fanatic Walt Disney, and leading to a collaboration that established the company’s reputation.

The new 2575E builds on the lineage, with OConnor’s patented sinusoidal counterbalance system for accurate balance throughout the tilt range, and stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag with infinite drag adjustment for rapid whip pans and smooth long lens framing.

Key Features of the 2575E Platinum:

Payload Range: Supports 0 – 105 lbs at 6″ center-of-gravity height above the platform.

Stainless Steel Center Lock: Remains secure in both on and off positions.

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Cover: Upgrades plastic cover for the balance mechanism.

New Platform Release Mechanism: Allowing for single-handed operation.

Operator-Friendly Design: Intuitive controls easily accessible.

Ultra-smooth camera movements

“As we mark OConnor’s 75th anniversary, the launch of the 2575E Platinum edition reflects both OConnor’s heritage and its ongoing contributions to the field of cinematography,” said Steve Turner, Head of Product Management at OConnor. “This new edition of the industry favorite builds on seven decades of engineering experience to provide cinematographers with the most reliable and precise camera support for ultra-smooth camera movements and high-quality shots.”

OConnor fluid heads have long been the support of choice on many Academy Award-winning films, starting with Disney’s The Living Desert in 1953 and continuing through to the present day with Barbie and Oppenheimer. OConnor itself has received two Academy Awards for Scientific and Engineering achievement.

The OConnor 2575E Platinum edition is available to order now from OConnor dealers and rental houses.

For more information about the 2575E Platinum and OConnor’s full range of products, visit www.ocon.com.