Constructed of high-quality, water-resistant materials, the new Camera Assistant bag from Oconnor results from a close colaboration with the company’s most demanding clients.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 22, 2018

The new Oconnor Camera assistant bag will make its European debut at IBC 2018, where visitors of the Vitec Group’s stand can see the “safe vault” designed for filmmakers working in harsh conditions.

Field-tested for protection of gear in extreme environments, the Camera Assistant bag from Oconnor is constructed of high-quality, water-resistant materials and features a tough, wipeable outer fabric and a double-skin lining. For heavier loads D-ring fixing points on the front and back enable users to carry the bag Sherpa-style using the leather strap provided, which spreads the weight of the bag over the carrier’s back rather than concentrating it on the shoulders.

The Camera Assistant bag features a water- and dust-resistant liner with stuff pocket, is designed without any internal seams and features a hinged lid that can be left open on set without putting sensitive equipment at risk. The Camera Assistant bag fits into a standard Pelicase 1620 travel case.

“Working in close consultation with some of our most exacting customers, we set out to design the ultimate unit bag. We wanted to set new standards for quality, durability and protection, with every aspect of on-location workflows thought through and designed in,” said Steve Turner, product manager, OConnor. “Judging from our new Camera Assistant bag’s rave reviews, we succeeded.”

On the inside, the Camera Assistant bag includes seven heavy-duty dividers with double-sided fastening strips, designed to secure all OConnor heads and accessories. Additional fixing points hold accessories such as pan bars and camera plates, and durable clear-mesh pockets offer storage for additional gear. The Camera Assistant bag also includes an extra pouch that can be carried on the user’s belt or fixed externally to the main bag.

Crew members of Ember Films, who served on the principal photography team for the “Planet Earth II” television series and who also work on feature films, commercials, and drama series all over the world, offered input into the essential features necessary for a bag that could serve in the most extreme on-location environments.

“We needed a safe vault for all of the expensive and delicate kit that we use in some of the harshest and most remote environments on earth,” said Jonathan Jones, cinematographer, Ember Films. “We’re proud to have worked alongside OConnor to create this new bag. After field-testing it on location in Africa, Brazil, and Nepal, we have 100-percent confidence in its performance.”

Follow the link for more information about the new Camera Assistant bag from OConnor.


