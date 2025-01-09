NiSi announced a new filter that will reopen the debate about the need of a protection filter used in front of a lens: meet the NiSi Air UV Filter!

With a 99.9% transmission rate between 420-680nm, making it virtually as transparent as air itself, the new NiSi Air UV Filter is a solution for those who want reliable lens protection.

Every time you head out to shoot, your lens is exposed to potential damage. Scratches, dirt, moisture, and harsh environmental conditions are constant threats. Until digital cameras appeared, the use of a UV filter to both control light and protect the front element of a lens was common. But sensors in digital cameras are not affected by UV, so some photographers say that are not needed… while others will say they help to make better images… and some others say UV filters degrade image quality. It’s confusing, I know…

Photographers, though, appear to agree that a filter added to the front element of a camera protects the lens from scratches, dirt, moisture. It’s an accepted fact to which one can also add another: a good quality UV filter will probably not degrade image quality… and will protect the lens. So, why not play safe and use an UV filter?

As transparent as air

That’s what NiSi defends, stating that “a protection filter like the NiSi Air UV Filter acts as a frontline defense, absorbing the impact of these hazards so your valuable lens remains unharmed. But protection is only half the story. The best UV filters, like the NiSi Air UV, also ensure that your images stay crystal-clear, free of distortions caused by cheap glass or poor coatings.”

For those that question whether UV filters compromise lens quality, NiSi says that “this new filter achieves a 99.9% transmission rate between 420-680nm, making it virtually as transparent as air itself, while protecting your lens from scratches, dust, and the elements. The NiSi Air UV Filter uses advanced Ultra Low Reflective Coating (ULRC) technology to ensure minimal glare and superior image quality with an extraordinary peak reflectivity of just 0.1%. It supports high-performance cameras with resolutions over 100 megapixels, maintaining sharpness and detail with no compromises.”

Ultra-thin brass frame

With a 48-layer nano-coating, the filter is built to resist scratches, stains, water, and oil. It also blocks UV light below 395nm, reducing blue haze and improving color accuracy in photos. The ﬁlter’s ultra-thin brass frame ensures durability while eliminating vignetting, even on ultra-wide-angle lenses. The knurled edge design allows for easy attachment and removal, providing a secure grip and seamless workﬂow for photographers on the go.

Key features of the NiSi Air UV Filter:

99.9% Light Transmission – Maximum optical clarity for sharp, true-to-life images

Unmatched Clarity – Supports 100-megapixel resolution for edge-to-edge sharpness

48-Layer ULRC Nano-Coating – Reduces glare, ghosting, and reflections in harsh lighting

Scratch-Resistant & Water-Repellent – Protects against scratches, dust, moisture, and smudges

Ultra-Thin Brass Frame – Eliminates vignetting on ultra-wide-angle lenses

The new filter will be available in all sizes from 37mm to 105mm. Prices start at $44.99 for the 37mm version with the 105mm filter costing $179.99.