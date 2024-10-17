NiSi announced a new magnetic filter system, the JetMag PRO filter system. The new filter system is designed to offer professional photographers and videographers unparalleled speed and versatility.

Designed to enable users to manage multiple filters with exceptional ease and efficiency, the new JetMag PRO filter system from NiSi includes several different kits and single FX and ND filters.

Two features are key for the new NiSi JetMag PRO filter system: a magnetic attachment with secure locking and ultra-slim frames to prevent vignetting. The first allows users to quickly swap filters – thanks to the magnetic mechanism -, while the patented locking feature ensures filters stay firmly in place during use. The second makes it possible to stack multiple filters even on ultra-wide lenses, without compromising image quality due to vignetting.

There are other key features present in the new filter system from NiSi. They are:

Color-coded handles for easy identification: Each filter is equipped with color-coded handles, enabling users to quickly identify and select the desired filter from their kit.

Versatile filter options: Supports a wide range of filters, including Full Spectrum ND, Black Mist, True Color CPL, and more, catering to various shooting scenarios from landscapes to nightscapes.

Durable High-Quality Construction: Built with premium optical glass and an all-aluminum frame, ensuring lasting performance and reliability in diverse conditions.

Filters remain securely in place

At the core of the JetMag PRO System is its patented locking design, which seamlessly combines a magnetic mechanism with a secure locking feature. This dual-action system allows for quick installation and removal of filters with a simple twist, ensuring they remain securely in place even in challenging shooting environments. The ultra-slim filter frames are meticulously engineered to prevent vignetting, making them ideal for use with wide-angle lenses in landscape, architectural, and portrait photography.

The JetMag PRO System is offered in single filters but also in specialized kits such as Landscape ND Kit, Cinema Kit and Night Kit tailored to specific creative needs.

Each kit is designed to provide the essential tools for different photography and videography styles. The system is compatible with a wide range of thread sizes and adapter rings, ensuring it fits most camera lenses on the market.

The NiSi JetMag Pro Cinema Kit

As an example, the NiSi JetMag Pro Cinema Kit is an advanced filter set designed for filmmakers and photographers who demand precise control over light and image quality. This comprehensive kit includes four FSND filters—FS ND4 (2 Stop), FS ND8 (3 Stop), FS ND16 (4 Stop), and FS ND64 (6 Stop)—providing a wide range of exposure control options for shooting in various lighting conditions. Whether you need to reduce light for long exposures or achieve shallow depth of field in bright environments, these True-to-Life Color FSND filters ensure no color cast, preserving natural colors and enhancing image clarity.

The kit also includes the True Color CPL (Circular Polarizer) to eliminate reflections and enhance color saturation without affecting color accuracy. Additionally, the Black Mist 1/8 Filter is perfect for softening highlights and reducing contrast, giving your footage a dreamy, cinematic look. Four adaptor rings (67mm-82MAG, 72mm-82MAG, 77mm-82MAG, and 82mm-82MAG) are included to ensure compatibility with various lenses, along with two front caps, one back cap, and a JetMag Pro Caddy Case for safe storage and organization of your gear. The NiSi JetMag Pro Cinema Kit costs $619.00.

Starting this October, the JetMag PRO System will be available in thread sizes of 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, and 82mm. Later this year, the range expands to include sizes from 40.5mm to 95mm, offering even greater compatibility for photographers and filmmakers. The series includes several different kits and single FX and ND filters.