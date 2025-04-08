Although information is scarce in some cases, there are new lenses from different companies, some of them debuting in the area, being announced at NAB 2025.

From 7Artisans to Kipon, from AstroHori to Songraw, there are many new lenses to discover at NAB 2025, for both photographers and filmmakers. Here are some of the new lenses to check at the show.

7Artisans

7Artisans promised an exciting showcase of lenses at NAB 2025, and invited attendees to “explore our latest lenses up close”, including the newly announced AF 40mm f/2.5 FF lens that makes its debut at the NAB Show. At Booth SL12210 the company offers a sneak peek of its latest lenses, including the Infinite Series for full frame cameras, many unreleases products and lenses from the AF 35mm F1.4 (APS-C) to the 120mm T2.9 Macro 2x lens available for E/EOS-R/Z/L.

AstrHori

AstrHori has debuted at NAB this year, and the company, which you’ll find in the South Hall Lower, Booth SL12210, has some of its unique special lenses on display, including the newly announced AstrHori 6.5mm f/2 fisheye 192° super wide angle lens for E/X/Z/RF/MFT. The lens has a price of $129.

AstrHori also has on show at NAB 2025 its 85mm F2.8 Full-Frame Tilt-Macro Lens, the 12mm F2.8 Full-frame fisheye lens, the 25mm F2.8 Full-frame Ultra Macro Lens (2X-5X), the 120mm F2.8 Full-frame Macro Lens, and the 28mm F13 2X Macro Probe Lens Full Frame 360°, among other lenses from its range.

SongRaw

Also at NAB 2025, a Chinese company shows its first lens. SongRaw has a 50mm f/1.2 lens (named Moonlit), which is a full frame lens available in E/Z/L mount, featuring 13 aperture blades, click/declick aperture ring, AF/MF switch, 52cm close focus and a 72mm filter size. The lens will be available at the end of April, according to the company. The suggested price is around $1,000.

Kipon

Kipon is another company exhibiting at NAB 2025 and while the brand is known, there is a new reason to visit the company’s booth at NAB 2025: KIPON’s first medium format cine lens is on display at Booth SL11916. The recently announced CINESPEED65, a high-performance cine lens designed for professional filmmakers who demand exceptional image quality and precision, is the new star in the company’s range of products, which includes many types of pro adapters and lenses for cine and broadcasting industry.

Kipon has newly developed adapters debuting at NAB 2025, but the CINESPEED65 is the promise of new things to come from the company. Kipon says that “with our extensive experience in optical engineering and precision manufacturing, CINESPEED65 is built to meet the needs of the next generation of cinematographers. This lens is optimized for medium format cinema cameras, delivering unmatched depth, clarity, and cinematic character.”

The new lens now debuting at NAB 2025 is, the company says, “just the beginning”, adding “stay tuned for more innovations as we expand our CINESPEED65 lineup.”

This short list of lenses presented here, which reveals how dynamic the market is, expands the list of lenses from other brands that we’ve already mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition in recent days, many of them being shown at NAB 2025,– from Laowa, Viltrox, Canon, DZOFilm, NiSi or Fujifilm/Fujinon.