Laowa introduced GFX and XCD mount options for its 8–15mm f/2.8 full-frame zoom fisheye lens, previously available only in full-frame mounts including Sony E, Nikon Z, L mount, and Canon RF.

Originally crafted for full-frame systems, the Laowa 8–15mm f/2.8 FF zoom fisheye lens now brings its signature circular fisheye effect to Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format cameras.

The Laowa 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye is a full-frame lens designed to deliver exceptional creative flexibility through its dual fisheye capabilities. Offering both a 180° circular fisheye and a diagonal fisheye effect, users can effortlessly switch between two distinct visual styles to suit their artistic vision. With a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, the lens performs, Laowa claims, “brilliantly in low-light environments and enables faster shutter speeds—ideal for capturing dynamic scenes such as sports or action shots. Its close 16cm (6.3″) minimum focusing distance empowers photographers and videographers to get up close and personal with their subjects, producing dramatic compositions with bold fisheye distortion and immersive visual impact.”

Previously available only in full-frame mounts including Sony E, Nikon Z, L mount, and Canon RF, this lens now brings its signature circular fisheye effect to Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format cameras, expanding compatibility and allowing users of those models to use the lens with their cameras. As the lens was originally designed for full-frame cameras, its image circle doesn’t fully cover the larger medium-format sensor, resulting in a circular or partially cropped frame. Photographers can embrace this dramatic aesthetic or crop the image to suit their desired composition, unlocking fresh opportunities for playful framing and creative exploration on medium-format platforms, unlocking fresh possibilities for imaginative framing and bold visual storytelling.

In addition to its distinctive fisheye rendering, the Laowa 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye opens up a world of creative cropping options for medium-format users. One standout choice is the XPan-style 65:24 panoramic crop, a favorite among GFX and XCD shooters for transforming circular fisheye images into cinematic, widescreen compositions. Photographers can also experiment with classic aspect ratios like 4:3, 1:1, and 16:9—each offering a unique interplay of scale, framing, and perspective.

Thanks to the high-resolution capabilities of modern medium-format sensors and the lens’s superb optical performance, these crops retain remarkable detail while inviting fresh interpretations of fisheye photography. Whether aiming for dramatic panoramas or balanced square frames, users can craft visuals that are both technically sharp and artistically bold.

Despite the new mounts, the lens remains lightweight and compact, measuring 101.2mm × Ø76.4mm (GFX) and 96.36mm × Ø76.4mm (XCD), with a weight of approximately 650g.

LAOWA 8-15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye (GFX and XCD Mount) are available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers. The US price is $699. Pricing varies in different countries.