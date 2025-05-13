NiSi adds an innovative and versatile product to its popular range of filters with the new JetMag Pro 1-5 Stop True Color Variable ND. A filter that combines a variable ND with a polarizing filter.

Last October NiSi announced a new magnetic filter system, the JetMag PRO filter system, designed to offer professional photographers and videographers unparalleled speed and versatility. JetMag filters quickly gained popularity upon their release last fall, thanks to their exceptional optical quality, fast magnetic mounting system and unique patented locking mechanism that ensures secure attachment.

Now the company is expanding the lineup of filters available for the system, introducing the new JetMag Pro 1-5 Stop True Color Variable ND, which is specifically designed to enhance both photo and video workflows, offering versatility to shoot wide open even in challenging lighting conditions. Its adjustable 1–5 stop neutral density range allows for cinematic shutter speeds and precise exposure control without the need to alter aperture or ISO settings. Additionally, this filter seamlessly integrates circular polarizer functionality: once you’ve set the desired ND level, simply rotate the filter to manage glare and reflections without affecting overall exposure.

Maintaining JetMag’s signature ultra-slim design, this filter keeps the setup compact and easily stacks with other JetMag filters. Combine it with a 4-stop ND to expand your exposure control from 1 stop (ND2) up to 9 stops (ND512), enabling you to shoot wide open in bright daylight, achieve smooth long exposures, or slow down shutter speeds for high-frame-rate filming. It also pairs seamlessly with creative filters, like NiSi mist filters. Thanks to the slim profile, vignetting is minimized across most focal lengths.

For added convenience, clear stop markings are printed on both sides, ensuring optimal visibility in any rig orientation, while the removable control lever provides flexibility and comfort. The filter comes with NiSi’s True Color optics that deliver accurate, neutral colours by minimizing unwanted color shifts.

Key specifications:

Combines a variable ND filter with a circular polarizer

Adjustable 1–5 stop ND range for flexible exposure control

Maintains accurate, neutral colors with NiSi’s True Color optics

Ideal for both photography and video shooting

Ultra-slim design reduces bulk and minimizes vignetting

Fast magnetic mount with patented locking mechanism

Dual stop markings on both sides for easy visibility

Removable control lever for customizable handling

Built-in hard stops eliminate the risk of over-rotating and causing x-pattern

The new filter is available as a single item and in two different kits. The new filter will start to ship this May, with a recommended selling price of € 284 for the single NiSi JetMag Pro VND 1-5 Stop True Color. The NiSi JetMag Pro VND 1-5 Stop Flex Kit that includes JetMag Pro Variable ND 1-5 Stop True Color Filter, Pro Adapter Rings 67, 72, 77 and 82 mm, front and back caps and a protective bag is available for € 332; the NiSi JetMag Pro VND 1-9 Stop Mist Creator Kit that includes JetMag Pro Variable ND 1-5 Stop True Color Filter, JetMag Pro FSND16 (1.2) 4stop Filter, JetMag Pro Black Mist 1/8 Filter, JetMag Pro Adapter Rings 67, 72, 77 and 82 mm, front and back caps and a protective bag costs € 539.