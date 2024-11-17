It’s not a Black Friday deal but it can be a Christmas gift for a filmmaker who wants to merge vintage character with modern precision: the new Athena Tuned Prime Full Frame Cinema Lens Kit.

Crafted to emulate the aesthetics of vintage cinema lenses, the Athena Tuned lenses from NiSi are available in a limited edition collection, with only 199 sets available globally.

NiSi has had great success with its popular cinema lens series Athena which has quickly become known as one of the most affordable cinema lenses there is, combining great balance between speed, image quality, and price.

The Athena Prime lenses, which launched in 2023, are engineered with a lightweight construction, perfect for handheld shooting and gimbal work, without sacrificing build quality. With fast apertures and minimal focus breathing, these lenses excel in low-light conditions and complex scenes, making them an ideal choice for both narrative and documentary filmmakers.

Now NiSi are releasing a new limited edition of the popular cinema lenses produced only in 199 sets worldwide, Athena Tuned. The new limited edition, the company says, “inherits the same lightweight construction and mechanics as the previous one but with a modified optical construction. Each lens in the Tuned series features lower contrast and controlled blooming highlights for a soft, cinematic look.”

Minimal focus breathing

The NiSi Athena Tuned cinema lenses offer a captivating aesthetic, thanks to a specialized lens coatings that produce distinct blue and purple flares, infusing each frame with nuanced character and artistic flair. Additionally, their redesigned optical elements contribute to a beautifully soft, rounded bokeh, enriching out-of-focus areas with depth and a cinematic feel. Together, these features provide filmmakers with tools to craft visually compelling scenes that stand out for their unique texture and expressive style.

The kit which is available in PL mount consists of 14mm T2.4, 25mm T1.9, 35mm T1.9, 50mm T1.9 and 85mm T1.9. Each lens is designed for full-frame coverage with minimal focus breathing, ensuring consistent image quality and seamless transitions between shots. Just like the previous lenses the new Tuned lenses come equipped with a rear filter mount.

Designed for filmmakers who want a unique blend of artistry and performance, the Athena Tuned lenses bring vintage charm to modern production settings. The lens exterior has been redesigned with a silver-coloured barrel, inspired by the aesthetics of classic cinema lenses. Crafted with precision, the Athena Tuned lenses deliver visuals that evoke a classic cinematic feel. Key features include:

Vintage-Inspired Optical Design

The TUNED lenses are meticulously crafted to emulate the aesthetics of vintage cinema lenses that have inspired us. The lower contrast and blooming highlights soften the image, providing a nostalgic and timeless quality to your footage. This characteristic is especially beneficial for narrative storytelling, where mood and atmosphere are paramount.

Unique Lens Coatings for Characterful Flares

One of the standout features of the TUNED series is the specially formulated lens coatings. These coatings are designed to interact with light in a way that produces flares with abundant character. The result is a cinematic flair that enhances storytelling by adding visual interest and depth to your images.

Redesigned Optical Elements for Softer Bokeh

The lenses incorporate a tuned element design and diﬀerent coatings compared to the standard Athena series. This redesign results in softer bokeh, allowing for smooth and creamy out-of-focus areas. The subtle blue/purple flares add an extra layer of uniqueness, making your visuals stand out.

Vintage Character Without the Drawbacks

The Athena TUNED lenses deliver the sought-after unique aesthetics—like lower contrast and blooming highlights—without the common issues associated with classic lenses, such as diﬃcult-to-control flares and focus breathing. This means you can achieve the unique look you desire while maintaining modern reliability and ease of use.

Built for Professional Cinematography

Each Athena Tuned lens is engineered for a streamlined filming experience, featuring very minimal focus breathing and a matched weight and size across the set. This compatibility makes it easy to switch lenses on gimbals or stabilizers without the hassle of rebalancing.

Only 199 sets available worldwide

In an industry where innovation and artistry intersect, the Athena Tuned series is designed to meet the needs of cinematographers who value both aesthetic and performance:

Artistic Expression : Lower contrast and blooming highlights offer a unique, stylized look for atmospheric storytelling.

: Lower contrast and blooming highlights offer a unique, stylized look for atmospheric storytelling. Precision Engineering : High-quality optics and custom coatings provide consistency and reliability across different settings.

: High-quality optics and custom coatings provide consistency and reliability across different settings. Limited Edition: With only 199 sets worldwide, this is a rare investment in both quality and exclusivity.

For those interested in adding the Athena Tuned series to their gear, pre-order is now open. The new lenses will start to ship in December 2024, and the price for the whole kit is $6,798.00.