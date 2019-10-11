The new battery pack for the Z6 and Z7 allows users to shoot and record for longer periods of time, but not much else. Will Nikon ever develop a battery pack that is also a grip with buttons?

The new battery pack MB-N10 can hold up to two of the same EN-EL15b rechargeable Li-ion batteries used to power the Z 7 and Z 6. According to Nikon test results, when the MB-N10 is used, approximately 610 stills can be captured with the Z 7, and approximately 570 stills can be captured with the Z 6. In addition, the total length of time movies can be recorded increases to approximately 155 minutes with both the Z 7 and Z 6.

In addition, the MB-N10 is a “hot swap” battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed, as long as the other is not exhausted. This supports shooting and recording for longer periods of time by allowing users to replace an exhausted battery with a fresh one without interruption.

No control buttons, not a single one?

As usual, there is some fine print that one should read when looking at results. For example, Nikon states, among other notes, that the results are achieved “when the MB-N10 holds two EN-EL15b batteries and only the viewfinder is used to frame shots”, that “the maximum recording time for a single movie is 29 minutes 59 seconds” and also that “recording may end if the camera temperature rises, even if the batteries still retain charge”.

The EH-7P Charging AC Adapter,supplied with the Z 7, but not with the Z 6, can be used to charge two EN-EL15b batteries, one after the other, inserted in the MB-N10 while it is connected to the camera. Users should note that the camera must be off to charge batteries using the EH-7P. It is also important to remember that the 3EN-EL15a/15 batteries do not support USB charging and the MH-25/25a Battery Charger should be used to charge EN-EL15a/15 batteries.

The new MB-N10 Battery Pack is presented as dust- and drip-resistance equal to that of the Z 7 and Z 6, and able to offer users a good balance that enables a firmer and more steady grip when a telephoto or medium telephoto lens is used. While that is true, the lack of any button on the new accessory has left many potential users scratching their heads. No control buttons, not a single one?

Will Meike offer a better battery pack?

Videographers will probably love the new battery pack from Nikon, for the Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras, as it extends the usage time of both cameras. But photographers, who have that terrible habit of turning their cameras on the side, for vertical shots, hoped thzat, with so much development and with all the experience Nikon has, the company would develop something more exciting to their next-generation cameras. Unless Nikon thought exclusively about videographers, how never shoot vertically…

As it is, the echo of many angry voices can be heard online. This is a battery pack with a grip, reminiscent of those of the past, but nothing more than a grip that takes batteries, priced at $199.95. If you don’t need the extra power and don’t want to carry an extra accessory that makes your camera heavy and offers no function for vertical shots, then this is not for you. Those who want a grip with control will have to wait for some independent company to make an alternative.

Maybe Meike will have something ready soon? Their replacement for the Nikon grip MB-D12 for the Nikon D800/D800E, with space for an extra battery (one EN-EL15 rechargeable battery or eight AA batteries, alkaline, Ni-MH, or lithium), besides the one in the camera body, also includes a shutter-release button for vertical shoots and the AF-ON button, Multi selector, main command dials and sub command dials to increase its functions, used more conveniently. It costs $39.99…

