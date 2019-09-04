Nikon Announces The Nikkor Z 24mm F/1.8 S Prime Lens

Nikon Inc. announced the fast, wide-angle NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S, the latest addition to the ever-expanding NIKKOR Z lineup of lenses. The 24mm f/1.8 S is optimized for capturing everything from cityscapes to environmental portraits and is built to take advantage of Nikon’s large Z-mount, delivering the ultimate combination of fast, bright and sharp performance in nearly all lighting conditions.

Highlights of the New NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens:

Fast wide-angle prime lens — incredibly sharp and delivers high resolution across the entire frame, even at f/1.8 maximum aperture

Offers the ultimate combination of fast, bright and sharp performance in nearly all lighting conditions

Great lens for capturing wide-angle landscapes and street photography as well as nighttime shooting and starscapes

Features 9 rounded aperture blades, allowing users to capture circular bokeh

Boasts a reliable dust and drip resistant design, ideal for tough weather conditions

Consists of four Aspherical Lens Elements and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass element to combat aberration

Includes Nano Crystal Coat to help eliminate ghosting and flare

Incorporates Nikon’s Multi-Focusing System — uses two AF drives in tandem to deliver superior resolving power and achieve fast, accurate autofocus, even at minimum focus distance

Also includes near-silent stepping motors, reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring and exposure compensation

Will be available around mid to late October 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $999.95

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S – A Storyteller’s Dream Lens:

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S joins the S-Line of high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses, giving creators an essential focal length to add to their kit of fast prime Z-mount lenses. The lens takes advantage of the most advanced NIKKOR technologies to deliver optical superiority, exceptional sharpness, beautiful bokeh and high-resolution across the entire frame, even at maximum aperture.

The new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S was designed for photographers and videographers looking to capture gorgeous wide-angle landscapes or vivid street photography, a travel adventure or a stunning starscape. For videographers and content creators, this popular focal length is a staple for production due to its natural perspective. Thanks to the advantages of the lens’ bright and fast f/1.8 maximum aperture along with the wider Z-mount, Nikon Z series users can capture exceptionally sharp images in dimly lit settings, with a lens that’s ideal for nighttime shooting and astrophotography.

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S features 9 rounded aperture blades, allowing users to capture beautifully circular bokeh that adds a level of dimensionality to help capture compelling content. Users can confidently explore their creative potential in nearly any landscape thanks to the lens’ reliable dust and drip-resistant design, ideal for tough weather conditions. The lens construction also consists of four Aspherical Lens Elements and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass element to combat aberration, while Nikon’s patented Nano Crystal Coat helps eliminate ghosting and flare. The 24mm f/1.8 S is further equipped with Nikon’s Multi-Focusing System, which uses two AF drives in tandem to deliver superior resolving power and achieve fast and accurate autofocus, even at the minimum focus distance.

In addition to achieving the top-notch image quality that storytellers and content creators have come to expect from the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S is also optimized for video capture. As a popular cinematic focal length, the 24mm f/1.8 S will be a welcome addition to Z series shooters’ arsenals, boasting near-silent stepping motors for ultra-quiet performance, reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture and exposure compensation and the ability to take advantage of the in-camera 5-axis VR + eVR of the Nikon Z series cameras.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S will be available in mid to late October 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $999.95. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

