The Tiffen Company introduced at NAB its Steadicam Steadimate-S and now the company has another camera stabilizer ready for the next event in the professionals calendar: see the M-2 at Cine Gear Expo.

It must be because of Spring in Los Angeles! In the space of a couple of months The Tiffem Company introduces two Steadicam solutions. Last April, at NAB, the company debuted the Steadicam Steadimate-S camera stabilizer that ended receiving the 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the “Camera Support” category. Now, Tiffen announces that for Cine Gear Expo 2019, they have a new surprise: the Steadicam M-2.

Designed for the demanding camera operating requirements of modern broadcast and cinema applications, the Steadicam M-2 features, says the company behind the product, a sleek, new top stage that seamlessly integrates the revolutionary Steadicam Volt horizontal stabilization technology for reduced weight, height, and a simplified rig design.

Designed with operator feedback

“The M-2 is direct result of operator feedback and is designed to address the needs of the Steadicam community,” said Andrew Tiffen, SVP of Marketing, The Tiffen Company. “By building the Volt technology directly into the top stage we dramatically reduced the distance between the top of the gimbal and top of the stage for a more compact design. Also, rig customization had been a hallmark of Steadicam operators for decades and with the M-2 we are offering a wide variety of choices to allow operators to build a sled as close to their needs as possible.”

Expected to be available in mid-summer 2019, the Steadicam M-2 expands the open architecture of the industry-leading Steadicam M-1 with new lighter weight components in a mix-and-match configurable system to meet any camera operator’s needs. It includes a new ultra-high precision Volt-ready gimbal and rigid carbon fiber posts available in various diameters and lengths for increased customization. The new lightweight base is available with either gold mount or v-lock battery plates and an optional hot-swappable third battery mount. The streamlined monitor mount uses industry-standard 60mm rod spacing and further reduces the overall weight while maximizing viewing angles in either normal or low-mode operation.

Test Drive the Steadicam M-2

Steadicam will be offering Test Drive opportunities with the M-2 in Los Angeles, New York, and London for operators to try before they buy. Test Drives are subject to availability and some restrictions apply. Interested users can sign up on the M-2 product page.

Financing options are being developed for those looking to purchase the M-2 directly. Those interested should contact their local sales representative to express their interest and be notified when the product is available.

The Tiffen Company will showcase its latest products for digital content creators at the 2019 Cine Gear Expo at the Booth #25. For those who miss the Cine Gear Expo, the Steadicam M-2 will be available for demo at the Steadicam Operator Expo / Tiffen Open House on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Burbank, CA.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now