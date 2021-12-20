LG Electronics has new professional-grade display solutions for 2022, the LG UltraFineTM OLED Pro monitors, with two models 32BP95E and 27BP95E.

Boasting accurate color reproduction and outstanding HDR performance, LG claims, the newest displays from the company are ideal for editing high-resolution images and videos.

Promising to set new standard for picture quality, the new LG professional monitors for creatives deliver the advantages of OLED’s self-lit pixels to the desktop, providing the accurate color reproduction and superb HDR and SDR performance that professional visual effects artists, video editors and other creative industry roles demand. The two new monitors join the limited family of OLED professional monitors from LG, which includes the 27-inch and 32-inch EP950 OLED monitors revealed at LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021.

At the time LG Electronics said that “from immersive gaming to professional-level productivity and performance, LG’s cutting-edge Ultra monitors have what it takes to satisfy the needs of today’s most discerning consumers” adding “Our leadership position in the premium monitor segment is only sustainable if we continue innovate with diverse new offerings designed for current and new customers alike.”

Self-calibration sensors

According to the company, the LG’s UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) introduced by LG in 2021 represented an ideal solution for creative industry professionals such as visual effects artists and producers working in film or animation studios.

The company says that its newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, making them suitable for even the most detailed digital projects. Both new displays offer independent pixel control for impressive color fidelity and contrast and because OLED displays do not require backlighting, these UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

To ensure that these models display vibrant colors as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods. When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of color accuracy and consistency. For even more color and image accuracy, the hood can be attached to prevent distracting reflections and glare from external light sources.

Faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR

Both UltraFine OLED Pro devices offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks. The included stand attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism and offers adjustability for height, pivot and tilt without sacrificing stability or style.

“Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries.”

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month.