With four product lineups offering sizes from 14 to 101 square meters and screen resolutions (4K/2K) to choose from, LG introduces its new LED screen brand for cinemas, LG Miraclass.

Capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variations, the LG Cinema LED screen LG Miraclass is ideal for theater operators eager to present moviegoers with new and immersive viewing experiences.

LG Electronics announced the launch of its new LED screen brand for cinemas, LG Miraclass, noting that the infinite contrast and excellent brightness created by LG’s cinema LED screen bring fine details to the screen, providing viewers an amazing sense of immersion that was never experienced before. Seeing a movie how it was intended by its filmmaker is also part of the experience of going to theaters, and LG’s LED screens aim to do exactly that, so LG’s latest lineup of LED screens delivers realistic images with natural colors and deep blacks.

Ideal for theater operators eager to present moviegoers with new, premium services and immersive viewing experiences, LG’s latest lineup of LED screens the brand name ‘Miraclass’ – a combination of the words Miracle and Class – means incredible image quality that can enhance audiences’ sense of immersion, as it takes the big screen viewing experience to new heights. LG claims that “thanks to their advanced LED technology, LG Miraclass displays help bring movies to life, improving the theater-going experience and offering new value to venue owners and operators.”

Adjustable screen brightness

LG Miraclass currently consists of four product lineups offering different sizes (from 14 to 101 square meters) and screen resolutions (4K/2K) to choose from. At five meters-wide, models LDAA025-1 and LDAA012 are good options for small-capacity theaters, which have become increasingly popular with audiences in recent years. All Miraclass displays provide compatibility with Dolby’s Integrated Media Server, IMS3000, meaning theater owners can deliver premium image and sound to elevate the customer experience.

Employing self-emissive LED pixels, each LG Miraclass model delivers 24-bit color processing and outstanding contrast to give on-screen images depth and vibrancy. They also boast strong, consistent brightness with no corner dimming and produce clear, distortion-free pictures. What’s more, LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors and is capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variations, enabling viewers to experience movies just as their creators intended them to be seen.

LG Miraclass also provides easy management for movie theater operators thanks to its intuitive software and facilitates greater space efficiency through eliminating the need for projection rooms. Additionally, the screen brightness of LG Miraclass can be adjusted across five stages, from 48 to 300 nits, offering suitability for various use scenarios – from playing 2D/3D movies to delivering content for company presentations or special ceremonies.

In major theater chains around the world

“LG is confident that LG Miraclass will satisfy the needs of operators and meet the expectations of moviegoers seeking memorable cinematic experiences,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “To accommodate rising demand and the diverse requirements of movie theater companies, more lineups and models will be introduced in the future.”

Despite the relative newness of LED movie screens, LG’s LED based displays can already be found in several major theater chains around the world, with more installations on the way throughout Asia, Europe and North America. Follow the link to learn more about LG Miraclass.