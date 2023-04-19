The NAB show is full of huge screens, moving images, and more designed to catch your eye. But this time, the screen was so good, our contributor Kenny McMillan thought it was a print out. Instead, it was LG’s new Magnit Series virtual production screen. This product is geared for rentals and its features were developed as such, including the flexibility to build up and breakdown as needed.

Check out Kenny’s conversation with Andy from LG straight from the NAB floor.

For more on LG’s NAB Announcements, check out the press release at the LG site.