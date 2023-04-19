NAB Show

NAB 2023: LG’s Magnit Series Hopes To Attract Virtual Productions

NAB 2023: LG's Magnit Series Hopes To Attract Virtual Productions 1

LG showcases a rental-style Virtual Production Video Panel at NAB

Profile Picture
Michelle DeLateur
April 19, 2023
Comment

The NAB show is full of huge screens, moving images, and more designed to catch your eye. But this time, the screen was so good, our contributor Kenny McMillan thought it was a print out. Instead, it was LG’s new Magnit Series virtual production screen. This product is geared for rentals and its features were developed as such, including the flexibility to build up and breakdown as needed.

Check out Kenny’s conversation with Andy from LG straight from the NAB floor.

For more on LG’s NAB Announcements, check out the press release at the LG site.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
2023 NAB Show lg virtual production

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like