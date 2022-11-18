Specializing in the development, production, and sales of electronic viewfinders and multi-functional high-definition monitors, PortKeys has launched a new product: meet the PortKeys PT6.

Professional monitor manufacturer PortKeys has expanded its lineup of monitors with a new reference, the PT6 Live Streaming Assist Monitor, a 600-nit budget-friendly monitor with a price of $169.

The new PortKeys PT6 monitor features a 5.2″ touchscreen display with 1920×1080 resolution. With a 600-nit peak brightness with a 1500:1 contrast ratio, the screen can display a 100% P3 colour gamut at 10-bit depth, according to PortKeys. The company says the PT6 Live Streaming Assist Monitor is a budget-friendly monitor packed with content creation and live streaming assisting features. The price, if you have asked yourself already that question by now, is $169.

The display supports inputs up to 4096 x 2160 at 24hz, meaning this wide range allows support for even the latest professional cameras. PortKeys positions the device as a live streaming assist monitor, and the PT6 has an HDMI output and input. The PT6 can output a 1920x1080p signal at 60Hz according to the information provided by PortKeys, and can output a signal which includes a 3D LUT, Anamorphic De-Squeeze, UI from the Camera and the Stretch Legs feature. Live streaming can be achieved with only the PT6, a compatible camera and a live streaming box.

Anamorphic footage and the PT6

Here is a full list of HDMI output features of the PortKeys PT6 monitor:

3D LUT

Tint

Contrast

Luma Histogram

Chroma

HDR(HLG)

Gesture Zooming

Sharpness

UI Interface

Image Brightness

Check Field

Anamorphic

Vertical Extension

Rectangle Crop

Audio Signal

PortKeys notes that the Stretch Legs feature allows the user to stretch the image below a chosen point when shooting vertically. Alongside this feature, the PT6 has a customizable menu to access features such as Zebras, 3D LUT, and Luma Histograms. The PT6 can de-squeeze anamorphic footage in a wide range of aspect ratios which are shown in the image published with this news article.

The image brightness, tint and contrast can all be adjusted on the PT6, ready for perfect live-streaming output. The PT6 has several options for peaking, which can be customized in the UI to help you nail focus every time. A customized image crop can be applied on the PT6 and adjusted in the UI for the perfect output frame.

A feature-packed monitor

When it comes to power, the PortKeys PT6 has multiple options: it supports Sony NP-F970/F960/F750/F550 and Canon LP-E6 batteries. Alternatively, the PT6 can also be powered with a 7~24V power supply. The battery tray features a lock to avoid heavier batteries falling out of place.

Additional interface features are a USB-A port that can be used for future firmware updates and 3D LUT importing. Alongside this, there is a 3.5mm microphone jack for audio monitoring.

Included are the PT6 monitor, an MH-2 Mount, HDMI Cable, HDMI – Micro HDMI Cable, User Manual, Carrying Box and a Sunshade for outdoor monitoring.

With a price of $169, the PortKeys PT6 is a feature-packed monitor that will assist the video creation process for creators of all levels.