News

MSE Panel Stand: a practical crank stand for video and photography

Matthews Studio Equipment offers yet another smart solution that makes life on set a bit more convenient: the Panel Stand, a strong, lightweight crank stand with low profile legs.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes December 19, 2019

MSE Panel Stand: a crank stand for video and photography

Having a hard time placing your lighting? Then, maybe you should check the Panel Stand from Matthews Studio Equipment, which offers a quick set-up stand to support anything from LED panels to monitors.

Designed to aptly support today’s panel and balloon-style lighting fixtures, LED monitors, screens, overhead frames and backdrops, the Panel Stand also offers a low rolling base that makes it possible to roll underneath furniture, vehicles, and many other set ups with low clearance. Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to this accessory from Matthews Studio Equipment , that comes equipped with a balanced & built-in carry handle for transport and will fold up tight for storage, suggesting it is, somehow, portable, and can fit almost anywhere.

As expected, the main column can be adjusted and lowered at the leg base – for when you want to move it under those places otherwise difficult to reach. Did we mention that convenient wheels add on-set mobility especially combined with the low profile legs to maximize leeway and maneuverability, even with low hanging equipment.

MSE Panel Stand: a crank stand for video and photography

A practical and useful gift

There is a good reason why this Panel Stand is a good practical and useful gift that any videographer or photographer can appreciate: it solves a variety of problems when it comes to holding light panels and other lighting solutions you may have, but it can also be used to support monitors, making it easy, for example, to set up a presentation in almost any place.

This heavy-duty wheeled crank support offers a maximum height of 11’ and a minimum of just 55”. With a load capacity of 70/80 pounds, it is an ideal mate for popular panel lights as well as 45” to 85” monitors that it supports either horizontally or vertically, so it is handy when creating content for mobile mediums and vertical advertisement aspect ratios.

Always ready for action

Rugged yet compact, this versatile wheeled carrier also comes equipped with premium Tente caster wheels, pins to hang a door rack for truck storage, a 1-1/8″ Junior receiver, a 5/8″ Baby pin, and a built-in ergonomically balanced carrying handle for transport. The tough black powder coat finish provides a professional look that blends in well on set.

The Panel Stand is ready for action in a moment, then quickly folds up tight, ready for its next use. Like their full complement of industry leading stands and other equipment, Panel Stand is available through Matthews Studio Equipment dealers. The Panel Stand costs $999.00.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Faking 3D in After Effects

Wooden Camera launches accessories to build a Sony FX9 run-and-gun rig

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

PVC’s 2019 Ultimate Guide to Christmas gift ideas for vloggers and YouTubers
Production

PVC’s 2019 Ultimate Guide to Christmas gift ideas for vloggers and YouTubers

From a new camera to accessories that will be welcome, PVC’s gift suggestions for...
MSE Rock n’ Roller Wheel Sets: let the rollers do the heavy work
News

MSE Rock n’ Roller Wheel Sets: let the rollers do the heavy work

Compatible with Matthews Combo Stands or any stand with a 1” square tube leg,...
Canon’s new Color Calibration service also includes non-Canon displays
News

Canon’s new Color Calibration service also includes non-Canon displays

Canon launches a comprehensive color calibration service for displays, and the new service for...
Small4K: two new lines of 4K field monitors from SmallHD
News

Small4K: two new lines of 4K field monitors from SmallHD

Don’t just shoot 4K, monitor in 4K and 4K HDR too. That’s the logic...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of