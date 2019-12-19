Having a hard time placing your lighting? Then, maybe you should check the Panel Stand from Matthews Studio Equipment, which offers a quick set-up stand to support anything from LED panels to monitors.

Designed to aptly support today’s panel and balloon-style lighting fixtures, LED monitors, screens, overhead frames and backdrops, the Panel Stand also offers a low rolling base that makes it possible to roll underneath furniture, vehicles, and many other set ups with low clearance. Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to this accessory from Matthews Studio Equipment , that comes equipped with a balanced & built-in carry handle for transport and will fold up tight for storage, suggesting it is, somehow, portable, and can fit almost anywhere.

As expected, the main column can be adjusted and lowered at the leg base – for when you want to move it under those places otherwise difficult to reach. Did we mention that convenient wheels add on-set mobility especially combined with the low profile legs to maximize leeway and maneuverability, even with low hanging equipment.

A practical and useful gift

There is a good reason why this Panel Stand is a good practical and useful gift that any videographer or photographer can appreciate: it solves a variety of problems when it comes to holding light panels and other lighting solutions you may have, but it can also be used to support monitors, making it easy, for example, to set up a presentation in almost any place.

This heavy-duty wheeled crank support offers a maximum height of 11’ and a minimum of just 55”. With a load capacity of 70/80 pounds, it is an ideal mate for popular panel lights as well as 45” to 85” monitors that it supports either horizontally or vertically, so it is handy when creating content for mobile mediums and vertical advertisement aspect ratios.

Always ready for action

Rugged yet compact, this versatile wheeled carrier also comes equipped with premium Tente caster wheels, pins to hang a door rack for truck storage, a 1-1/8″ Junior receiver, a 5/8″ Baby pin, and a built-in ergonomically balanced carrying handle for transport. The tough black powder coat finish provides a professional look that blends in well on set.

The Panel Stand is ready for action in a moment, then quickly folds up tight, ready for its next use. Like their full complement of industry leading stands and other equipment, Panel Stand is available through Matthews Studio Equipment dealers. The Panel Stand costs $999.00.

