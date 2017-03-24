New Angénieux Type EZ-2 Zoom at NAB 2017

The Type EZ Series from Angenieux, announced at IBC 2016, enjoyed a positive reception, so much, in fact, that a new lens is available now: the 15-40mm F1.9 / T2 in S35 format.

By Jose Antunes March 24, 2017

Angénieux Type EZ-2 Zoom debuts at NAB 2017

The Angénieux wide zoom lens 15-40mm F1.9 / T2 will be one of the highlights, of BandPro’s booth at NAB 2017, where you’ll also find the Raptor macro prime lens family from IB/E Optics.

Created to fill the wide gap between basic still photography zooms, and the Optimo Style family of lenses used in the motion pictures industry, the Angénieux Type EZ series features an innovative lens modular design (Interchangeable Rear Optics IRO technology),  which allows the rear lens group to be exchanged between S35mm (up to 30mm image diagonal), and FF/VistaVision format (up to 46mm image diagonal).  The series, according to Angénieux, allows, for the first time, ENG-style productions  to have the flexibility necessary for run-and-gun shooting, combined with an excellence of image quality at an affordable price. Users can also easily change between PL, Canon EF and Sony E mounts.

The new zoom, providing 15-40mm F1.9 / T2 in S35 format, offers the same feature, meaning the same lens is configurable to 22-60mm F2.8 / T3 covering an image circle up to 46mm diagonal for full format cinematography. DP Cinematographer Savonto Green commented: “As a documentary filmmaker, this is a lens I’ve been waiting for the last 10 years.”

Band Pro indicates that EZ-1 lens deliveries will begin at NAB 2017, with EZ-2 following in the third quarter of 2017. Type EZ Series lenses are available in the Americas through Band Pro; in Europe, the Middle East and Africa through Angénieux; and in Asia through Jebsen Industrial.

In addition to the new zoom lens offerings, Band Pro will also showcase the Raptor macro prime lens family from IB/E Optics. Consisting of 3 focal lengths: 100mm, 150mm, and 180mm, the lenses provide a 53.0 image circle, 1:1 magnification, common T2.9 T-stop, as well as robust and durable cine mechanics. New this year, IB/E has added some powerful accessories to the Raptor line including the Speedster speed booster, FFx1.4 Extender, FFx2 Extender, and a mountable Ring Light. Based in Germany, IB/E is a globally respected optics manufacturer known for cutting edge lenses and adaptors, including the Arri 65 lenses.

President and CEO, Amnon Band remarked: “With the consistency of precision sensor technology available today, getting the right glass is more important than ever. Band Pro’s lens partnerships over the years have brought the best new imaging tools to the industry. That’s a legacy we take seriously, and are committed to for the long run.”

This year Band Pro will be showcasing a completely redesigned NAB booth with heavy emphasis on one-on-one client demos. In addition to the new lens offerings, attendees are encouraged to stop by and check out the latest cameras from Sony, Canon, and Panasonic; motion control technology from Technopoint; dolly designs by Cinetech; and much more.


Jose Antunes

