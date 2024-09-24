The biggest Komplete update ever, now available, includes over 50 new instruments, effects, and expansions, offering everything you need to make the music that matters to you.

Komplete 15 offers an incredible selection of sounds and endless ways to shape them. Order before September 30 and receive iZotopeʼs Neutron 4 professional mixing suite for free (worth $249 USD).

Komplete is the flagship production suite from Native Instruments. Whether you’re scoring a blockbuster film, producing chart-topping hits, or exploring new sonic landscapes, Komplete provides a vast array of sounds to keep the creative flow going. Now the company announces the release of the biggest update ever.

Komplete 15 introduces over 50 newly included instruments, effects, and Expansions, providing an unparalleled range of creative tools to take your productions from start to finish. Komplete 15 provides a vast array of sounds to keep the creative flow going. Highlights include:

Kontakt 8, included in Komplete 15 Standard, Ultimate, and Collector’s Edition, is the latest version of the industry-standard sample-based instrument platform used by the world’s top producers, composers, sound designers and studios. Kontakt 8 introduces new Chords and Phrases Tools that can be paired with your favorite Kontakt instruments to quickly spark ideas and unlock new creative possibilities. Leap opens a world of looping and experimentation, while Conflux, a new hybrid instrument using enhanced wavetable features, allows you to modulate organic and synth-based sounds in real-time.

Kithara, available as part of Komplete 15 Collector’s Edition, is a cinematic collection of guitars and plucked string instruments transformed with creative performance techniques and lush sound design. From classical, flamenco, and steel guitars to the balalaika, cuatro, and ronroco, each instrument is recorded in stunning detail, creatively performed, and transformed with rich sound design. Kithara blends raw, organic tones with modern possibilities, letting you craft everything from delicate plucks to sweeping textures.

Komplete 15 comes in four versions: Select, Standard, Ultimate, and Collectorʼs Edition.

Komplete 15 Select—the gateway to professional-grade sound is now available in three editions:

Beats: Designed for beatmakers, and perfect for hip-hop and R&B

Band: Featuring sampled instruments ideal for songwriting and jamming ideas.

Electronic: Powerful tools for electronic music producers.

Komplete 15 Standard—Includes the new Kontakt 8 along with more than 95 pro-grade instruments and effects, over 40 Expansions, and over 50,000 sounds. Get Ozone 11 Standard, Massive X, and many more powerful tools.

Komplete 15 Ultimate—Includes over 150 premium instruments and effects, ranging from cutting-edge synths to detailed symphonic sample libraries, and more than 70 Expansion sound packs. Alicia’s Electric Keys, Ashlight, and Action Woodwinds are among the new products in Ultimate.

Komplete 15 Collector’s Edition—The complete production package with over 165 instruments and 120 Expansions, providing unparalleled resources for professional production, scoring, performance, and sound design. Fables, Valves Pro, and the brand-new Kithara are new additions to crown Native Instruments’ richest collection yet.

Newcomers to the world of Kontakt and Komplete can try Komplete Start, a vast collection of free plugins, synths, and effects. Order before September 30 and receive iZotopeʼs Neutron 4 professional mixing suite for free (worth $249 USD).