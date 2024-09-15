News

iZotope, a part of Native Instruments, announced Plasma, a new adaptive tube saturator plugin to supercharge your sound with dynamic saturation.

Jose Antunes
September 15, 2024
iZotope Plasma: the world’s first intelligent tube saturation pluginUnlike traditional saturators that apply a static effect, Plasma’s dynamic processing offers a lighter touch for consistently balanced mixes and masters.

The first installment in a new collection of upcoming iZotope plugins, the Catalyst Series, Plasma features groundbreaking “Flux Saturation” technology that applies tube saturation precisely where and when it’s needed to enhance your music.

According to iZotope, “saturation just got smarter” as Plasma gives your tracks exactly what they need, exactly where and when they need it. Unlike traditional saturators that apply a static effect, Plasma’s groundbreaking Flux Saturation technology analyzes your sound and applies dynamic processing, adding precise warmth, depth, and character to bring out the best in your mixes and masters.

Key features of Plasma

  • Flux Saturation—Plasma identifies which frequency areas need boosting and applies tube saturation to only those areas—and only when it’s needed.
  • Target Profiles—Powered by award-winning iZotope tech, Plasma applies Flux Saturation according to one of 24 target profiles. Pick a profile to tailor Plasma’s processing to the audio at hand.
  • Character settings—Fine-tune Plasma’s adaptive saturating with Attack and Release settings. Turn up the Overdrive fader for extra crunchy goodness.
  • Channel Modes and Frequency Handles—Add saturation exactly where you need it. Plasma can focus processing on specific frequencies, the mid or side channels, and transient or sustain parts of the audio.
  • Tons of presets—With 49 crafted presets for anything from individual mix elements to the entire master bus, it’s easy to find a quick starting point with Plasma.

iZotope Plasma is available with a price of $49, but only $39 if you own any iZotope product (only through September 26).

