iZotope released Neutron 5, the latest version of its acclaimed audio mixing suite. Designed to give producers and engineers full control over their mixes, Neutron 5 offers everything you need for mixing.

Designed for both beginners and seasoned experts, the new Neutron 5 makes it easier to address key mixing challenges and shape your sound with surgical precision.

iZotope, a part of Native Instruments, released, at the end of October, Neutron 5, the latest version of its acclaimed audio mixing suite. Neutron 5 is a one-stop mixing suite that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for the most challenging mixes. Bring your vocals to the front, add power to the bass, make the drums pop, and unmask your mix to make space and create balance between competing tracks.

Neutron 5 introduces three powerful new modules, a faster and smarter Mix Assistant, mid/side and transient/sustain channel modes, plus UI and workflow improvements that demystify audio mixing so you can deliver your best results.

What’s new in Neutron 5?

Clipper Module—Add power to your tracks while reclaiming headroom with intuitive multiband clipping options, oversampling, and versatile channel modes.

Density Module—Keep your key elements pinned up-front in the mix with an upward compressor that effortlessly smooths out dynamics, giving your audio more presence, detail, and fullness.

Phase Module—Fix asymmetrical waveforms and out-of-sync signals instantly to maintain a clean and full-bodied sound. Phase is perfect for getting the most punch out of the kick and bass, and addressing phase issues from multi-mic scenarios.

Improved Mix Assistant—Quickly find a great starting point for your mix. Just run the Assistant to create a custom signal chain with easy macros. Use improved processing and additional controls to match your sound to built-in reference profiles or your own profiles. Download the free Audiolens desktop app to save reference profiles from any streaming platform or audio source.

Module Channel Modes—Explore new creative dimensions with Mid/Side and Transient/Sustain channel modes, allowing precise targeting of previously out-of-reach audio content.

Delta Buttons—Hear exactly how Neutron 5 is affecting your mix with new Delta buttons in every module.

Component Plugins—Neutron 5 comes with ten plugins for the individual modules.

Native Instruments says that “whether you’re a music producer aiming for a polished sound or a professional mix engineer seeking the state-of-the-art, Neutron 5 offers everything you need for an incredible mix.”

Neutron 5 is available on www.izotope.com and from select retailers, with a price of $249. Neutron 5 is available at introductory pricing through November 13, including a 30% off offer for new customers.

Existing iZotope customers may be eligible for even better loyalty discounts on Neutron 5, adds Native Instruments.