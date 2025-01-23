The pristine new ensemble instrument blends historic craftsmanship with cutting-edge sampling and articulation making it easier than ever to create beautiful and cohesive string arrangements.

Native Instruments unveils Cremona Quartet Ensemble at NAMM 2025, a majestic string ensemble virtual instrument, ideal for film scoring or music production.

Crafting breathtaking orchestral string arrangements just got easier. Cremona Quartet unites four of the world’s most precious string instruments, delivering their sound with stunning authenticity. With phase-aligned stereo samples and meticulously sampled chromatic articulations, every nuance and quirk of these historic treasures is yours to explore. Advanced parameter controls provide unparalleled precision, while the addition of the Cremona Quartet Ensemble makes crafting detailed arrangements simpler than ever, Native Instruments claims.

Known as the birthplace of strings, the Italian city of Cremona has a long and special history. Built hundreds of years ago with wood from surrounding forests, each instrument has its own unique personality, and together their sound represents the heart, soul and magic of the region. Now, Cremona Quartet captures and preserves every detail of the rare characteristics of these four cherished string instruments dating back to the 1600s.

In fact, Cremona Quartet Ensemble features four iconic string instruments from the 17th and 18th centuries, crafted by the most celebrated luthiers of all time: Stradivari, Guarneri, and Amati. These instruments have been preserved and maintained with the highest standards of care by the Museo del Violino in Cremona, Italy. Recorded in the renowned Auditorium Giovanni Arvedi, acclaimed for its exceptional acoustics, each instrument’s unique characteristics have been carefully captured by a sophisticated 32-microphone setup. Meticulous phase-aligned stereo samples deliver every nuance and quirk of these historic treasures straight to your keyboard.

Here is some more information about the historic instruments recorded:

Stradivari Violin “Vesuvius” — The leader of our Cremona Quartet was built in 1727 by Antonio Stradivari, towards the end of the master craftsman’s golden period.

— The leader of our Cremona Quartet was built in 1727 by Antonio Stradivari, towards the end of the master craftsman’s golden period. Stradivari Cello “Stauffer” — Built in 1700 and listed as an Italian national treasure, this extraordinary cello completes the quartet with deep, velvety tones, and adds weight to the overall sound of the ensemble.

— Built in 1700 and listed as an Italian national treasure, this extraordinary cello completes the quartet with deep, velvety tones, and adds weight to the overall sound of the ensemble. Guarneri Violin “Prince Doria” — The second violin in the quartet was crafted in 1734 by Guarneri del Gesù, considered by many to be the finest luthier in the world.

— The second violin in the quartet was crafted in 1734 by Guarneri del Gesù, considered by many to be the finest luthier in the world. Amati Viola “Stauffer” — The oldest instrument in the quartet, this viola was built in 1614 by Gerolamo Amati, the son of pioneering luthier Andrea Amati, who is widely regarded as the inventor of the violin as we know it.

Cremona Quartet Ensemble brings all four of these historic instruments together in one place, making it simple to craft stunning orchestral arrangements with ease and unparalleled speed. The new Auto Divisi feature seamlessly distributes parts across the ensemble, while real vibrato samples for sustain and marcato articulations infuse each instrument with vivid individuality and character.

Key Features

Historic Instruments — Iconic string instruments from the golden age of Italian luthiery, recorded with unprecedented detail.

— Iconic string instruments from the golden age of Italian luthiery, recorded with unprecedented detail. World-class String Sound — Captured in Cremona’s Auditorium Giovanni Arvedi, renowned for its acoustics and specifically crafted to amplify the authentic soul of string instruments.

— Captured in Cremona’s Auditorium Giovanni Arvedi, renowned for its acoustics and specifically crafted to amplify the authentic soul of string instruments. 32-Microphone Setup — Extensive mic placements capture every tonal nuance and resonance for an unparalleled realistic experience.

— Extensive mic placements capture every tonal nuance and resonance for an unparalleled realistic experience. Effortless Ensemble Creation — Quick and intuitive tools for composing and arranging, ideal for both rapid sketching and detailed productions.

Auto Divisi and Articulation Controls — Offers intuitive toggles and controls to quickly build customized, dynamic string sections.

The Cremona Quartet is available in different packages: the Cremona Quartet Solo, for $399, followed by the Cremona Quartet Ensemble for $299 and finally the Cremona Quartet Bundle for $499. Native Instruments also announced that upgrades are available from $99.