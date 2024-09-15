Featuring a new approach to transient shaping, Trinity Shaper provides unprecedented control over the core of a sound and its tail, allowing you to tame the wildest peaks and sculpt the perfect punch.

Trinity Shaper is released by Plugin Alliance, a part of Native Instruments known for uniting talented audio developers. Unlike traditional transient shapers that only divide audio into transient and sustain components, Trinity Shaper introduces a “Body” stage, providing unprecedented control over the core of a sound and its tail. From taming the wildest peaks to sculpting the perfect punch, Trinity Shaper is a robust transient orchestration toolkit that offers a unique approach to controlling sound.

“I find Trinity Shaper insanely useful on everything from cinematic percussion to vocals. It’s a really unique and powerful tool.” – said BT, also known as Brian Transeau, a Grammy-Nominated music producer, composer, technologist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with a career spanning over 25 years.

Key features of Trinity Shaper

Three-Stage Processing—The Trinity Shaper divides audio into Attack, Body, and Sustain stages, unlocking new possibilities in sound production.

Body Knob—This innovative feature allows independent adjustment of the sound’s core and its tail, such as the body of a snare drum and room reverb.

Multiband Processing—Offers switchable processing between multiple frequency bands and a single frequency band, with fully customizable frequency ranges in multi-band mode.

ADAA Algorithm—Anti-derivative antialiasing (ADAA) technology, developed by Native Instruments and first introduced in the Cenozoix Compressor, ensures ultimate sound quality without taxing your CPU.

Trinity Shaper is available for only $89.99 through November 12, 2024. The regular price is $199. Trinity Shaper will be included in all tiers of the Plugin Alliance MEGA bundle for no additional cost.