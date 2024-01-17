Don’t like the sound of your voice? Voice Enhancement Assistant can help, as it delivers a more powerful, polished, and professional vocal sound for podcasters and content creators.

VEA is an AI audio enhancer that takes any voice recording and makes it more powerful, more polished, and more professional. This easy-to-use tool is perfect for podcasters and content creators of all skillsets, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. Built with industry-leading audio enhancement technology from RX, Ozone, and Nectar, VEA increases clarity, sets more consistent levels, and reduces background noise on any voice recording. Voice Enhancement Assistant (VEA) features AI technology that listens first, then enhances audio so creators can feel more confident with their voice and deliver better sounding content.

“Many people don’t love the sound of their voice when listening back to a recording,” explains Todd Baker, VP Product at Native Instruments. “VEA quickly polishes your vocal sound so you can feel more confident as a host or narrator. VEA is also easy to use even if you haven’t worked with audio tools before, so you can spend more time focusing on what you want to say, not on how you sound.”

For people that are new to audio production, VEA features three simple controls that are intelligently set by iZotope’s AI technology. According to Native Instruments, those that are more familiar with editing vocal recordings will find a new way to finish productions quickly by consolidating their effects chains and saving on CPU.

Founded in Berlin in 1996, Native Instruments has been at the forefront of musical innovation for 25 years. Its technology has revolutionized how people express themselves through sound across the world. Today, Native Instruments works to provide everyone with access to the worlds of music production, audio engineering, and DJing. The company’s portfolio contains industry leading products such as Komplete, Kontakt, Maschine, and Traktor.

In June 2023, iZotope, Brainworx, and Plugin Alliance became part of Native Instruments, further strengthening the breadth of its offerings, the expertise of its team, and the potential to offer its community a streamlined customer experience. With the combined powers of the different areas, Native Instruments has engineering capabilities across integrated software and hardware, AI and machine learning, the cloud, and more. The now released iZotope VEA, a new AI-powered Voice Enhancement Assistant, is an example of that cooperation.

Key features of iZotope VEA:

The Shape control ensures audio sounds professional and audience-ready, without having to worry about an EQ. Shape is tailored to each voice, and matches the sound of top creators or podcasts with the free iZotope Audiolens tool.

The Boost control adds loudness and compression as it’s turned up. Easily boost the presence and power of voice recordings without spending time struggling with settings. Boost delivers a smooth and even sound to speech for a more engaging listening experience.

The Clean control takes background noise out of the spotlight so every voice can shine. VEA learns the noise in the room automatically and preserves speech for light, transparent noise reduction.

With the help of Audiolens users can match the sound of their favorite creator or podcast, thanks to the intuitive Audiolens referencing as part of the Shape control. Just add your target audio from any source, and Audiolens will help you visualize, compare, and replicate.

VEA works as a plugin within major digital audio workstations DAWs) and non-linear editors NLEs). For a list of officially supported hosts, see the System Requirements at www.izotope.com/vea.

iZotope Voice Enhancement Assistant is available from www.izotope.com and select retailers.

VEA pricing:

$29 / €29 / £29 / JPY 4200 / AUD 45 / CAD 39 / CHF 29 / CNY ¥199