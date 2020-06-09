It was announced today that NAB Show New York, which was to take place on October 21 – 22, 2020 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City will not take place. While it was thought that NAB NYC would be a bigger show after the cancellation of NAB Las Vegas in April that won’t be the case. What NAB will do is ramp up another NAB Show Express which includes Post|Production World. This fall cancellation joins the previous cancellation of IBC 2020.

As of this posting, the official word of NAB NYC 2020 isn’t on the official NAB Show website but this announcement went out via email. The full text of posted below.

Dear NAB Show New York Community,

Taking into account the health and safety of our show community, we have decided to transition NAB Show New York, originally scheduled for October 21-22, to a new digital event building on the success of NAB Show Express. This decision follows extensive surveying of our show community and consultation with state and local officials in New York, as well as the Javits Convention Center.

The online event will take place in fall 2020 and include TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 and Post|Production World Online, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences, among other prominent conference programs. Our goal for the digital experience is to provide a valuable forum for the industry to restart, refocus and reengage.

We are developing a robust platform for exhibitors to share product information, provide demonstrations and make announcements. Additionally, the online event will provide premium educational content and unique opportunities for the community to network virtually. We will share additional details on the digital event in the coming weeks and months.

We look forward to your continued engagement and convening in person in 2021 at NAB Show in Las Vegas and NAB Show New York.

Sincerely,



Chris Brown

EVP, Conventions & Business Operations

NAB