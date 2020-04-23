Maxon releases the new Cinema 4D R22 while Red Giant Software talks about their Complete product bundle. We also discuss the merger of the two companies.

Since many of our friends in the film, video, and post-production space still have product announcements to share and general good news to spread some of us at PVC have been connecting virtually to see what is going on in the wake of the no NAB this year. So we give you NAB-AT-HOME! This post is all about Maxon and Red Giant Software.

I sat down virtually with Paul Babb from Maxon and Aharon Rabinowitz from Red Giant Software to see what is new with them for 2020. The two companies joined forces late last year and that’s something we talk about in the video as that was big news for our industry. They also didn’t just toss aside their NAB time as this usual stellar NAB presentation schedule went online at C4D Live.

Maxon just the week announced the R22 updated to Cinema 4D which we covered here on PVC. There’s a whole lot in there that quite frankly, I don’t understand, but I was talking to a Cinema 4D user after our chat above and he was very excited about this release.

Red Giant Complete is a new(er) way to buy Red Giant production. Like the name says it is a way to get everything Red Giant makes (and we can assume everything they will make in the future) in one bundle. This includes Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. Each of those Suites has a number of individual tools within the suite so you really get a lot in the Complete bundle. You should look at the pricing options as there is both a monthly subscription tier as well as an annual option. If you’re a student or a teacher then you’ll want to go look at the STUDENTS & TEACHERS right now.

We talk a lot about pricing and the subscription model in the video above. Most all of these products from Red Giant and Maxon can be purchased as a single purchase perpetual license but looking at them side-by-side your overall savings look to be greater with a subscription. I can tell you we wouldn’t get new as many feature updates in all of these products without a subscription model.

I appreciate Paul and Aharon for talking in-depth about the cost and the subscription model.

There is also a new version of the VFX Suite coming very soon and we go into detail of that in the video above.