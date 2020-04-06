Congratulations to the editors nominated for the Canadian Cinema Editors awards!
I’ve only interviewed one of them, Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE/CCE, who cuts “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There is a link to that interview here and below.
Best Editing in Animation
Isabelle Malenfant, CCE – The Procession
Joycelyn Poon & Brian Karn – The Most Magnificent Thing
Kevin Pavlovic, David Ian Salter, Ellory VanDooyeweert & Emma DuPell – The Addams Family
Lesley Mackay Hunter – Arctic Dogs
Orion McCaw, Gina Pacheco & Michael Hillmer – Carmen Sandiego: The Daisho Caper
Best Editing in Documentary Feature
Carole Larsen – She Walks With Apes
Cathy Gulkin, CCE & Kathryn Lyons – Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power
Danny Palmer – Rat Park
Eamonn O’Connor & Daniel Roher – Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Nick Hector, CCE – Prey
Best Editing in Documentary Short Form
Clark Masters & Chelsea Bennett – White Noise
Kyle Sanderson – Pugly
Rachel Guergis – This Ink Runs Deep
Robert Swartz – The Impossible Swim
Sonia Godding Togobo – Mr Jane and Finch
Best Editing in Docu-series/Docu-drama/Factual
Cameron Nixdorf – Vacations of the Brave: Tamika &Cleve
Dave McMahon – Hip Hop Evolution: Pass the Mic
Peter Denes – Children of the Snow: The Darkest Winter
Ben Kaplan & Clark Masters – Dark Side of the Ring: The Last of the Von Erichs
Steve Taylor – Hip Hop Evolution: The Dirty South
Best Editing in Family – Series or MOW, Live Action
Daniel Sadler – Northern Rescue: Making Lemonade
Lauren Brandon – Holly Hobbie: A Whole New Holly
Lee-ann Cass – Christmas Chalet
Michelle Szemberg – Northern Rescue: Qué Sera
Sabrina Pitre – Kim Possible
Best Editing in Feature Film
Amélie Labrèche, Myriam Verreault & Sophie Leblond – Kuessipan
Carina Baccanale & Cedric Coussy – Jouliks
Isabelle Malenfant, CCE – Fabuleuses
Véronique Barbe, CCE & Aisling Chin-Yee – The Rest of Us
Yvann Thibaudeau – Target Number One
Best Editing in Lifestyle / Competition / Reality/
Andrew Gurney – Blown Away: Dual Intent
Andrew Gurney, Mike Scott & Michael Tersigni, CCE – The Brigade: Race to the Hudson,All or Nothing
Jonathan Dowler, David Yenovkian, Lisa Barley, Olivia Shin & Michael Tersigni, CCE – The Amazing Race Canada: Clamageddon Continues
Michael Tersigni, CCE & Andrew Gurney – The Brigade: Race to the Hudon, Against the Current
Mike Scott – Blown Away: Body Parts
Best Editing in Television Comedy
Aren Hansen – Kims Convenience: Cutie Pie
Christopher Minns – Cavendish: House of Wax
John Nicholls, CCE – Little Dog: Round Eight
Jonathan Eagan – Workin’ Moms: Birth Daze
Matthieu Bouchard & Olivier Binette – Like-Moi: Episode 35
Best Editing in Television Drama
Ana Yavari – The Handmaid’s Tale: Witness
Carina Baccanale – Les Pays d’en haut: #37
Chris Donaldson, CCE – The Handmaid’s Tale: Night
D. Gillian Truster, CCE – Anne with an E: A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good
Wendy Hallam Martin, CCE – The Handmaid’s Tale: Mayday
Best Editing in Television Movie/Mini-Series
James Ilecic – The College Admissions Scandal
Lara Mazur, CCE – The Knight Before Christmas
Matthew Anas – Cardinal: By The Time You Read This: Sam
Richard Rotter – Damaged
Stephen Roque – Mary Kills People: Wolf, Meet Henhouse
Best Editing in a Short Film
Amélie Labrèche – Jaeborn by Numbers
Mahi Rahgozar – Wiisgaapte (Bitter Smoke)
Maureen Grant – It’s Nothing
Pauline Decroix – Ma Dame au Camélia
Yvann Thibaudeau – Delphine
Best Editing in Webseries / Digital Content
Ben Lawrence – Tokens: Episode 3
Colin Waugh – Renewable: Youth for Climate
Micah Rix-Hayes – The Ninth: The Balk
Sam Thomson & Thom Smalley – Save Me Season 2: Birdie’s End
Thom Smalley & Sam Thomson – Save Me Season 2: Animal
