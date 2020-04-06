Congratulations to the editors nominated for the Canadian Cinema Editors awards!

I’ve only interviewed one of them, Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE/CCE, who cuts “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There is a link to that interview here and below.

Best Editing in Animation

Isabelle Malenfant, CCE – The Procession

Joycelyn Poon & Brian Karn – The Most Magnificent Thing

Kevin Pavlovic, David Ian Salter, Ellory VanDooyeweert & Emma DuPell – The Addams Family

Lesley Mackay Hunter – Arctic Dogs

Orion McCaw, Gina Pacheco & Michael Hillmer – Carmen Sandiego: The Daisho Caper

Best Editing in Documentary Feature

Carole Larsen – She Walks With Apes

Cathy Gulkin, CCE & Kathryn Lyons – Margaret Atwood: A Word after a Word after a Word is Power

Danny Palmer – Rat Park

Eamonn O’Connor & Daniel Roher – Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Nick Hector, CCE – Prey

Best Editing in Documentary Short Form

Clark Masters & Chelsea Bennett – White Noise

Kyle Sanderson – Pugly

Rachel Guergis – This Ink Runs Deep

Robert Swartz – The Impossible Swim

Sonia Godding Togobo – Mr Jane and Finch

Best Editing in Docu-series/Docu-drama/Factual

Cameron Nixdorf – Vacations of the Brave: Tamika &Cleve

Dave McMahon – Hip Hop Evolution: Pass the Mic

Peter Denes – Children of the Snow: The Darkest Winter

Ben Kaplan & Clark Masters – Dark Side of the Ring: The Last of the Von Erichs

Steve Taylor – Hip Hop Evolution: The Dirty South

Best Editing in Family – Series or MOW, Live Action

Daniel Sadler – Northern Rescue: Making Lemonade

Lauren Brandon – Holly Hobbie: A Whole New Holly

Lee-ann Cass – Christmas Chalet

Michelle Szemberg – Northern Rescue: Qué Sera

Sabrina Pitre – Kim Possible

Best Editing in Feature Film

Amélie Labrèche, Myriam Verreault & Sophie Leblond – Kuessipan

Carina Baccanale & Cedric Coussy – Jouliks

Isabelle Malenfant, CCE – Fabuleuses

Véronique Barbe, CCE & Aisling Chin-Yee – The Rest of Us

Yvann Thibaudeau – Target Number One

Best Editing in Lifestyle / Competition / Reality/

Andrew Gurney – Blown Away: Dual Intent

Andrew Gurney, Mike Scott & Michael Tersigni, CCE – The Brigade: Race to the Hudson,All or Nothing

Jonathan Dowler, David Yenovkian, Lisa Barley, Olivia Shin & Michael Tersigni, CCE – The Amazing Race Canada: Clamageddon Continues

Michael Tersigni, CCE & Andrew Gurney – The Brigade: Race to the Hudon, Against the Current

Mike Scott – Blown Away: Body Parts

Best Editing in Television Comedy

Aren Hansen – Kims Convenience: Cutie Pie

Christopher Minns – Cavendish: House of Wax

John Nicholls, CCE – Little Dog: Round Eight

Jonathan Eagan – Workin’ Moms: Birth Daze

Matthieu Bouchard & Olivier Binette – Like-Moi: Episode 35

Best Editing in Television Drama

Ana Yavari – The Handmaid’s Tale: Witness

Carina Baccanale – Les Pays d’en haut: #37

Chris Donaldson, CCE – The Handmaid’s Tale: Night

D. Gillian Truster, CCE – Anne with an E: A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good

Wendy Hallam Martin, CCE – The Handmaid’s Tale: Mayday

Best Editing in Television Movie/Mini-Series

James Ilecic – The College Admissions Scandal

Lara Mazur, CCE – The Knight Before Christmas

Matthew Anas – Cardinal: By The Time You Read This: Sam

Richard Rotter – Damaged

Stephen Roque – Mary Kills People: Wolf, Meet Henhouse

Best Editing in a Short Film

Amélie Labrèche – Jaeborn by Numbers

Mahi Rahgozar – Wiisgaapte (Bitter Smoke)

Maureen Grant – It’s Nothing

Pauline Decroix – Ma Dame au Camélia

Yvann Thibaudeau – Delphine

Best Editing in Webseries / Digital Content

Ben Lawrence – Tokens: Episode 3

Colin Waugh – Renewable: Youth for Climate

Micah Rix-Hayes – The Ninth: The Balk

Sam Thomson & Thom Smalley – Save Me Season 2: Birdie’s End

Thom Smalley & Sam Thomson – Save Me Season 2: Animal

To read more interviews in the Art of the Cut series, check out THIS LINK and follow me on Twitter @stevehullfish or on imdb.

The first 50 interviews in the series provided the material for the book, “Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors.” This is a unique book that breaks down interviews with many of the world’s best editors and organizes it into a virtual roundtable discussion centering on the topics editors care about. It is a powerful tool for experienced and aspiring editors alike. Cinemontage and CinemaEditor magazine both gave it rave reviews. No other book provides the breadth of opinion and experience. Combined, the editors featured in the book have edited for over 1,000 years on many of the most iconic, critically acclaimed and biggest box office hits in the history of cinema.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now