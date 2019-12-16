News

MPSE announces 67th Annual Golden Reel Award nominees

Each year the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) presents “The Golden Reel Awards,” acknowledging the year’s best work in the various areas of sound editing.

MPSE today announced the nominees for the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which ceremony is slated for January 19th in Los Angeles, when the awards in all the categories will be presented.

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) is an organization dedicated to improving the recognition of its members by educating the public and the rest of the filmmaking community as to the artistic merit of sound editing. The efforts of MPSE talented and hard-working members can be heard every hour of the day all over the world. Now it is time to celebrate the sound community at the 67th Annual Golden Reel Awards!

Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions. The 67th Annual Golden Reel Awards includes Feature Nominees, Broadcast Media Nominees, Non-Theatrical Nominees, Gaming Nominees and Other Nominees. The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 23 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work.

Filmmaker and Career Achievement Awards

“Sound artists continue to push boundaries for artistry and technical achievement in entertainment sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This year’s nominees represent the best work in sound across films, television, games, documentaries and other media. On behalf of The Motion Picture Sound Editors, I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding contributions to the art of sound.”

Along with a reception and dinner, the MPSE will present the awards in the different categories, in addition to its special Verna Fields Award to an up-and-coming student filmmaker, as well as two special awards to people who have helped shape the industry: Victoria Alonso who will receive the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award and Cecelia “Cece” Hall, who will receive the 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award.

Tickets to the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards may be purchased following the link.


Autodesk Arnold 6 with Arnold GPU: dramatically reducing render times

After Effects Classic Course: Wiggle Transform for Shape Layers

