An all-day exhibition and conference spotlighting the technologies and techniques behind sound for picture, from production to playback, the Mix Presents Sound for Film and TV is back on September 16th.

Sponsored by Mix Magazine, this year’s event will focus on how sound is being affected by the continued evolution of feature film, television, streaming and gaming media, and the emergence of virtual reality and other new forms of entertainment. A series of panel discussions, technology demonstrations and master classes will highlight the latest workflows and technologies that are helping sound artists keep pace with creative and technical demands.

A unique gathering of creative artists and technical experts from all avenues of entertainment sound, Mix Presents Sound for Film has attracted sell-out crowds and expanded its scope in each of its first three years. “The MPSE is very excited to be part of this year’s Mix event,” said MPSE President Tom McCarthy. “It’s a can’t-miss opportunity where sound professionals can learn about the latest trends and technologies, and reconnect with colleagues who are pushing the boundaries of entertainment sound.” The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) is also an event sponsor.

MPSE will sponsor a panel entitled “One Soundtrack, Multiple Formats: Preparing Immersive Audio for Any-Sized Screen.” The panel will discuss the challenges sound teams face in producing immersive and stereo sound in an expanding number of delivery formats for theatrical, broadcast, streaming and other markets. Academy Award-winning sound design and re-recording mixer Mark A. Mangini will moderate the discussion with panelists including supervising sound editor Andrew DeCristofaro, re-recording mixer/sound designer Tony Lamberti, sound designer Jay W. Jennings, sound designer Dave Rowe and sound designer/re-recording mixer Julian Slater. The session is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in the Burt Lancaster Theatre.

Other highlights include a keynote address from film composer Tom Holkenborg, whose scoring credits include Mad Max Fury Road, Deadpool, Black Mass, Divergent, Brimstone, Justice League and Dark Tower. The event will include panel discussions on collaboration in scoring, RF coordination and 360 music. Yamaha, Westlake Pro, Focusrite and RSPE will be among technology manufacturers hosting master classes. The event will conclude with a cocktail reception and its popular Sound Reel Showcase.

The event, scheduled for September 16, 2017 at Sony Pictures Studios, the event host sponsor, has The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) and the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) also as sponsors. For registration follow the link.

