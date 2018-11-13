Antoine Fuqua will receive the Filmmaker Award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors at the 66th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony February 17th in Los Angeles.

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) will honor Antoine Fuqua with its annual Filmmaker Award, continuing a tradition that in 2018 had as recipient Kathryn Bigelow. Past recipients also include Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Darren Aronofsky, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Gale Anne Hurd.

The director of such films as The Equalizer (1 & 2), The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw and Training Day, Antoine Fuqua is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the art of cinema. He will receive the award at the 66th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony February 17th in Los Angeles.

“I have always believed that sound is the element that elevates a film to its maximum potential,” said Fuqua. “I am fortunate to have worked with some the best sound editors in the business who continue to be instrumental to my filmmaking process. My vision would be incomplete without the careful attention to their craft. I am truly honored to be recognized by my friends and colleagues of the MPSE.”

Antoine Fuqua, a master of action

Released earlier this year, The Equalizer 2, reunited Fuqua with Denzel Washington in his signature role as Robert McCall. Previously, he directed The Magnificent Seven, a remake of the 1960 classic, the boxing drama Southpaw and the smash hit The Equalizer. His 2001 film Training Day established his credentials as a master of action while earning an Academy Award for Denzel Washington for Best Actor, and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Ethan Hawke. He also directed the films Olympus Has Fallen, Brooklyn’s Finest and King Arthur, as well as the blues documentary, Lightning in a Bottle, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Fuqua is deeply passionate about supporting youth in the community and gives back through filmmaking. He was honored for his charitable work by The Opportunity Network in 2016.

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture television and gaming industries. The organization’s mission is to provide a wealth of knowledge from award-winning professionals to a diverse group of individuals, youth and career professionals alike; mentoring and educating the community about the artistic merit and technical advancements in sound and music editing; providing scholarships for the continuing advancement of motion picture sound in education; and helping to enhance the personal and professional lives of the men and women who practice this unique craft.