With a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for daily photography, the new Mitakon Creator 28mm f/5.6 lens from Zhong Yi Optics is engineered to be easily paired with Leica cameras.

Zhong Yi Optics has recreated the iconic Leica Summaron M 28mm f/5.6 lens with faithful adherence to the original lens characters, all while keeping the price point affordable… at $299.

The 28mm and 35mm focal lengths are widely recognized as popular options for capturing documentary and street photography. Of the two, the 28mm lens is known for creating a stronger sense of tension within an image, resulting in a more impactful visual experience for viewers. Aware of the interest photographers have for this focal length, Zhong Yi Optics, a prominent manufacturer of wide-aperture lenses in China, announced a new lens, available for Leica M, Fujifilm X & G, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Lumix L, Sony FE: the Mitakon Creator 28mm f/5.6.

This is not just another new lens as, in fact, according to Zhong Yi Optics, it recreates the iconic Leica Summaron M 28mm f/5.6 lens with faithful adherence to the original lens characters, all while keeping the price point affordable. While the Leica lens costs more than $3000 the Mitakon Creator is available for only $299.

Despite the price difference, claims that this lens is a versatile option that delivers sharp details across the entire image, with minimal field curvature that ensures the highest possible resolution is maintained along the edges of the frame. These qualities make it an ideal lens for journalist-type photography, where capturing accurate and detailed imagery is essential.

Rangefinder coupling on Leica

The Mitakon Creator 28mm f/5.6 lens boasts a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for daily photography. It is also ideal for outdoor photography, where mobility and ease of use are crucial. With a smaller size lens, photographers can move around more easily and be ready to capture their next shot without being weighed down by heavy equipment. By choosing a lens that prioritizes convenience and portability, photographers can better focus on their craft.

With rangefinder coupling support, this lens enables precise focus on Leica cameras, further enhancing the photographic experience for photographers, according to Zhong Yi Optics. The rangefinder coupling system typically works by using a small mirror or prism to split the incoming light from the lens into two separate paths, which are then recombined in the viewfinder. By adjusting the position of the focusing mechanism, the photographer can align the two images and achieve precise focus. Rangefinder coupling is a key feature of Leica cameras and is one of the reasons why they are so highly regarded by photographers for their precision and image quality.

The housing of Mitakon 28mm f5.6 lens is constructed from durable metal, ensuring reliable performance and longevity. To enhance the usability of this compact lens, Zhong Yi Optics has incorporated a small knob onto the focus ring. This feature, combined with a smooth focus ring, provides users with a seamless and intuitive photography experience. The focus assisting knob further enhances the precision and accuracy of the lens, allowing photographers to capture their desired shots with ease and confidence.

The new Mitakon Creator 28mm f/5.6 lens is available now on Zhong Yi Optics official website (https://zyoptics.net/) and other authorised resellers. The US retail price is $299.