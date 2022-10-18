The leading wide-aperture lenses manufacturer in China, Zhong Yi Optics added a 50mm T1 Cine Lens to the 17mm, 25mm and 35mm T1 Series for Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Good for storytelling, narrative, wedding, and interview shooting, the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens completes the company’s Micro Four Thirds cine lens line-up.

With the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens being added to the current series of MFT Cine lines, the Micro Four Thirds line-up offers a field of view ranging from 25 to 65 degrees, a great flexibility in different shooting environment for filmmakers. Similar lens characters, Zhong Yi Optics claims, allows great similarity in the bokeh and colour rendering even in different focal lengths. It saves time for filmmakers to align the overall style of the whole video in post-production.

Altogether there are now 4 focal lengths to complete the set, from wide angle to telephoto – 17mm, 25mm, 35mm and 50mm. It is a budget saver for filmmakers who can use a set of lenses with same characteristics during video production. Zhong Yi Optics says there is a 4-lens bundle available with a proprietary hard case included.

Shooting at night

The ultra-fast T1 aperture and close minimum focusing distance (60cm /23.6”) enables the lens to produce buttery smooth and refined bokeh rendering, according to the company, while the 9-blade circular aperture mechanism contributes to a pleasing round bokeh when the lenses are used wide-open. Perfectly separating the subject from its background, the lenses enable the creation of a look unparalleled by conventional lenses, says Zhong Yi Optics.

The lens is also good for storytelling, narrative, wedding, and interview shooting, but the results of shooting at night with no other artificial lighting or low-light environment with the Speedmaster 50mm T1 cine lens are promising, according to those who have tried it.

The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens retains the color contrast and sharpness of the image when the aperture values are wide opened, or even against the light source, notes Zhong Yi Optics, adding that the image quality surpasses “other lenses with similar specification and price range, so charming cinematic look footage can be rendered with the lens.”

Minimal focus breathing

The Zhongyi T/1.0 series lenses are designed to suppress the focus breathing to the minimal, allowing focus pull without compositions changed. The ultra-fast T1 aperture also facilitates shooting during low-light conditions.

Here is some more information, shared by Zhong Yi Optics, regarding the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens for MTF:

Professional Cinema Housing

A unified front diameter and gear position of the 17 / 25 / 35/ 50mm lenses make the work with focus motor and matte box much easier. Operators are thereby free from frequent re-adjustment of the settings. The internal focus design means the physical size of the lens stay unchanged throughout the entire focus throw. The seamless lens gear and long focus throw with precise scale markings allow accurate control of focus point even with extremely shallow depth of field at T1.0.

Impeccable Finishing with a Protective Case

Align with all other Mitakon lenses, a delicate and durable metallic exterior is granted on this Speedmaster Cine 50mm T1 lens as well. A solid feel of precision is found with this lens by the smooth aperture control ring, as well as the engraved marking on the lens housing. A high-quality protective case will come along with the purchase of the bundles.

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine Lens for MFT cameras is available now on the company’s official website (https://zyoptics.net/) and other authorised resellers. The US retail price of one lens is $399. The US retail price of the bundle with all 4 focal lengths is ($1,339). A protective case will be gifted with each bundle purchased.