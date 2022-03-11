After almost a year since the announcement of a series of lenses for its cine lens line-up, Zhong Yi Optics introduces an optimized version of the 50T1 Cine lens, built according to filmmaking industry’s standards.

The new Mitakon Speedmaster Cine 50mm T1 is now shipping, and it’s introduced as the world’s first 50T1 Cine lens for PL mount. The team behind the lens has, according to Zhong Yi Optics, “preserved the ideal optical quality yet modify the housing which will live up to the industries’ standards, also fitting all the PL cameras. It is the first-ever full-frame 50mm T1 lens in a native PL mount. EF mount is also available. A protective case will come along with the purchase.“

ProVideo Coalition readers will remember we mentioned the 50mm T1 Cine lens back in April 2021, when Zhong Yi Optics revealed the world’s first T1.0 cinema lenses series in M43, Super 35 and Full frame PL cameras, announced as compact and lightweight, well built with budget friendly price. Three lenses were available then: the 17mm, 25mm and 35mm, with the 50mm expected to be ready to ship in late June 2021. Because of the decision to redesign the lens, it took some more time than anticipated, but the 50mm T1 lens is finally ready.

The 50T1 follows industry standards

Here is some more information shared by the company, regarding the Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens:

It took almost a year for the team to optimize the design, but the lens is now equipped with the filmmaking industry’s standards: 0.8 Mod Gear which helps the precise working of follow focus gadgets; 105mm filter thread and 114mm outer diameter. These are the common specifications of cinema lenses in the market. Having the same specification as other lenses will help save the trouble when changing lenses in real production. Operators can be free from frequent re-adjustment of the settings.

Like other Mitakon lenses, a delicate and durable metallic exterior protects the Speedmaster Cine 50mm T1 lens as well. Zhong Yi Optics says “a solid feel of precision is found with this lens by the smooth aperture control ring, as well as the engraved marking on the lens housing. A high-quality protective case will come along with the purchase of lens.”

First ever 50mm T1 native lens for PL users

The Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine lens is the first ever native PL mount lens with the ultra-fast T1 aperture value. The lens will perfectly fit in the PL mount camera bodies from popular brands like RED, Arri, Blackmagic, Canon and Sony. No adapter will be needed in the setup. 50mm T1 lens also completely cover the entire sensor of the professional large format EF and PL mount cinema cameras.

The 0.65m close minimum focusing distance and ultra-fast T1 aperture will render a buttery smooth bokeh, thus create a dreamy ambience and flawless separation of the subject from the background. The lens will be good for storytelling, narrative, wedding, and interview shooting. Also, the results of shooting at night with no other artificial lighting or low-light environment with the Speedmaster 50mm T1 cine lens are promising.

Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine Lens retains the color contrast and sharpness of the image even when the aperture is wide opened. The image quality, according to Zhong Yi Optics, competes well with “other lenses with similar specification and price range” and “pleasant cinematic look footage can be rendered with the lens.”

The new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine Lens for EF and PL mounts are available now on Zhong Yi Optics official website (https://zyoptics.net/) and other authorized resellers. The US retail price is $999.