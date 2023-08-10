With a price of USD 1299 for the whole bundle or USD 499 for each individual lens, the new Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm/35mm/50mm S35 T1 Cine Lens Set is an affordable solution you should check!

Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics), announced the Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm/35mm/50mm S35 T1 Cine Lens Set, at trio of cine lenses the company says is a game-changer for filmmakers.

The line up of Mitakon lenses for cinema continues to grow, and now Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics), introduces a new offer, the Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm/35mm/50mm S35 T1 Cine Lens Set, a trio of lenses presented as a game-changer for filmmakers, offering unmatched canvas for their creative expressions.

With a wide and fast T1 aperture shared by all the lenses, offering, according to ZY Optics “exceptional benefits to your filmmaking, “ the trio “excels in challenging lighting, creates stunning background separation, adds cinematic depth, and allows for artistic framing, enabling you to capture captivating visuals that immerse audiences in your narrative.”

Upgrade your cinematic experience

A silky soft bokeh is an expected result of the wide aperture, controlled by the 9-aperture blade design that will make your subjects pop against the smooth background blur. Here are some more characteristics of the new lens set:

Long Focus Throw

With a long focus throw, the Mitakon Cine Lens Set enables precise focusing, ensuring your shots are clear and captivating.

Infuse your visuals with true-to-life colors and a vintage touch. The Mitakon Cine Lens Set delivers vibrant yet classic visuals that draw viewers into your narrative.

No need to compromise on quality in low-light conditions. The Mitakon Speedmaster T1 Cine Lenses excel in challenging lighting, capturing clear, detailed shots with minimal noise.

Switching between lenses is effortless with the constant unified gear position feature. Keep your focus on creating without interruptions.

Experience smooth focus transitions with minimal distortion. The Mitakon Cine Lens Set ensures your shots flow seamlessly, maintaining the visual rhythm of your story.

The new product is a clear invitation from the company to all filmmakers: upgrade your cinematic experience with this new set of S35 cine lenses. Featuring 20mm, 35mm, and 50mm lenses, this set empowers you to craft visually captivating stories that leave a lasting impact.

The Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm/35mm/50mm S35 T1 Cine Lens Set is priced at an exceptional USD 1299 for the complete set and USD 499 for each individual lens. ZY Optics says that “this affordability ensures that cinematic brilliance is within reach for all filmmakers. Secure your set today through Zhong Yi Optics’ official webstore and authorized resellers, with immediate order placement and ready-to-ship products, allowing you to embark on your cinematic journey without delay.“