Earlier this week, Miami-based leading pro video dealer and rental house, Midtown Video, hosted a live event, in person and on the Internet, for instant global consumption. The 43-minute, multi-camera event focused on —and employed— some new technologies released at NAB 2019 from LiveU (streaming encoders, now featuring H.265/HEVC) and NewTek, including two I had previously reported from NAB in Las Vegas. Ahead you’ll have access to the video replay of the event, still photos and my comments.

From left: Lindsey Koggan (camera operator/Midtown Video), Alex Guirola (audio/Midtown Video) , Adrian Allen (technical director/Steady Image), Jesse Miller (host/Midtown Video)

From left: Matt Leone (camera operator/Midtown Video), Alex Udell (NewTek), Scott Sheehan (LiveU), Lindsey Koggan (camera operator/Midtown Video)

The live event used a NewTek TriCaster TC1 with NDI as the centerpiece for switching, character generator, recording and encoding the show.

Kenn Miller/Debby Miller of Midtown Video and Kevin Sprague of TwoStudio.com.

Fernando Iglesias of Midtown Video interacts with Jesse Miller live, as they recall NAB 2019’s featured moments and topics.

Jesse Miller of Midtown Video converses with a remote guest Cuong Thi from LiveU about the model LU-300 H.265/HEVC encoder during the live Midtown Video event. Cuong Thi connected live from Oklahoma using the LU-300 encoder with cellular modems.

Jorge Dighero of NewTek is the second live remote guest, who connected live via Skype, as you’ll see and see and hear below in the replay.

Full replay

Above is the full video replay of the event, just as it was broadcast live from MidtownVideo.com headquarters in Miami, Florida, United States.

My addendum about NewTek’s Live Story Creator

Although Jorge Dighero emphasized the use of Microsoft Word, NewTek’s Live Story Creator also works perfectly with Google Docs by exporting a .docx file. This means that a Live Story Creator script can even be created on a Chromebook using Google Docs with TriCaster commands in the comments and by selecting particular styles dedicated to either lower thirds or the new NewTek teleprompter feature, exported as a .docx file and sent to any TriCaster which has a NewTek Premium Access subscription.

Image courtesy of NewTek.

For more information, see my short introductory article about Live Story Creator (illustrated above) here.

For my other NAB articles, click here.

