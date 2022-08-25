After a return to in-person events at NAB, earlier this year, Maxon is ready to show its products to attendees at the IBC2022 show, in Amsterdam, from September 9th-12th.

Maxon gears up for return to IBC2022, and its return includes the 3D and Motion Design Show that will again be an in-person event and will be live streamed directly from the Maxon IBC stand.

Maxon’s return to Amsterdam sees collaboration with partners and impressive cohort of motion graphic artists to showcase the entire suite of end-to-end creative tools. Maxon will be showcasing their Maxon One product line in-person on stand 7.A27 at IBC2022 in Amsterdam from September 9th-12th. Having demonstrated these tools for the first time altogether at NAB 2022, IBC offers yet another opportunity for attendees to see the impressive collection that makes up the Maxon toolkit.

In addition to the product showcase, a host of talented digital artists will share their workflow tips and tricks live. These presentations will also be streaming live via the 3D and Motion Design Show each day of the show. Presentations will also be available on demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.

The Maxon One suite of creative tools includes Cinema 4D, Maxon’s award-winning suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the blazingly fast Redshift rendering solution, the Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app, and the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution, ZBrush.

3D and Motion Design Show

“After kicking off the return to live in-person events with NAB at the start of the year, we have been so pleased to find that the demand for these connections between our company, community and partners has remained just as strong as ever,” says David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “We are looking forward to the industry’s return to IBC and we’re certainly aiming to come back with a bang. We are working hard with a range of partners and artists to ensure an exciting showcase of all of the latest additions and updates to our suite of Maxon tools and the endless creative possibilities for our community.”

The 3D and Motion Design Show presentations will take place from 10am CET / 4am ET / 1am PT each day throughout the show from industry-leading artists who are keen to demonstrate their professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant products, and ZBrush tools. Boasting a huge and talented line-up, the four day presentation schedule in full. Head over to 3DMotionShow.com to see the list of artists attendees can expect to hear from at the show

In order to provide impressive demonstrations and a great experience for attendees to the show, Maxon says the company is “also pleased to be partnering with global technology powerhouse, Lenovo, and leaders in high-performance and adaptive processor technologies, AMD, at IBC2022. Lenovo will be providing their new ThinkStation P620 desktop workstations, the only tier 1 professional workstation available on the market powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, in order to showcase a joint AR/VR solution approach to creative workflows at the booth. The upcoming release of Redshift will support AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards using HIP language, applicable only to Redshift, as part of Maxon’s commitment to ongoing improvements and updates to the entire suite of tools and user experience.