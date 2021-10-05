A renewed and expanded Manfrotto Street collection, a redesigned Manfrotto Advanced collection and the latest offers in the PRO Light collection of camera bags from Manfrotto are now available.

The all-new PRO Light Collection with 5 backpacks and 2 new Tough hard cases to fit any professional workflow and style is the highlight of Manfrotto’s redesigned camera bag range.

Camera bags continue to evolve with both different new designs and renewed classics contributing to offer a wide selection of carrying solutions designed to fit the needs of every kind of imaging creative. Manfrotto has just revealed its Fall collection, with the all-new PRO Light, and the redesigned Advanced and Street camera bag collections ushering in an all new padded protection system.

Manfrotto re-focuses on the core professional and advanced users providing the best-in-industry CSC protection for professional photo and video applications. The new PRO Light 2021 collection is a specialized camera gear carrying solution line that was conceptualized and developed to cater to specific gear needs of photo and video professionals.

The PRO Light 2021 collection includes 5 uniquely designed backpacks that offer various capacities, access points, and specialized compartments, as well as two Tough hard cases that expand the line up of rolling bags with the launch of the new Tough carry-on sized with pre-cubed foam insert and check-in sized rolling bag and unique modular Tough accessories. With this also comes the re-launch of the Advanced series that is geared towards the everyday needs of urban photographers. The all-new Street collection completes the range of Manfrotto carrying solutions with specific models designed for vloggers and content creators who use compact system cameras.

PRO Light, the filmmaker’s choice

The PRO Light collection was designed and created to cater to the high demands of professional photographers and filmmakers. It offers 4 backpack variants each made to provide solutions for different highly specialized usage and applications. Each bag has different access points into the gear compartments that would allow more efficient body mechanics to fit different creative workflows.

With the PRO Light Backloader that is available in 2 sizes offering full rear access and a secondary top door, the PRO Light Frontloader backpack that offers full compartment access from the front with a secondary quick-access side door, the PRO Light Multiloader M that offers front main access, as well as double side and top access doors, and the PRO Light Flexloader L that provides a full front access to the main compartment, with a unique expandable secondary compartment for gimbal stabilizers and other accessories for additional equipment requirements that require their very own padded space.

The PRO Light collection also expands the rolling bags collection with the addition of a carry-on sized Tough hard case that come in two sizes to fit aviation standards and compatible modular accessories, and a check-in sized Tough hard case for bigger capacities.

The renewed Advanced collection

The reputable Advanced collection has been revamped with a renewed design. This collection includes an all-new carry-on sized rolling bag for expansive photographic gear requirements. The backpack range offers the most diverse selection of camera backpacks that are designed for specific needs of photographers and filmmakers.

The Advanced Compact, Active, Befree, Gear, Fast, and Travel backpacks offer a diverse variations of backpacks that differ in overall capacity, designated compartments for camera gear and personal items, and various options for access points to the gear compartments that complement the needs of every creator with any kind of on-the-go workflow.

For quick and easy on-the-go shooting that requires controlled movement and protection, the Advanced Holster comes in small, medium, and large sizes, the Advanced Shoulder bag comes in extra small, small, medium, and large for the carrying needs of different sizes, and the all-new Advanced Messenger bag that pack a fully adjustable and customizable cross-body carrying solution for protected yet comfortable shooting. Topping off the collection is the Advanced Rolling Bag that offers a full photographic carrying solution for all kinds of camera and support gear in the size of a cabin-friendly carry-on sized luggage.

Street collection, convertible bags

The iconic Manfrotto Street camera bag has also been refreshed to give 100% convertible bags that shift from a full photography gear centric configuration to a lifestyle bag in an instant. Its contemporary urban design perfectly goes with the demands of a dynamic daily life. The Street collection caters to users with mirrorless cameras and related modern imaging accessories that aid in digital storytelling and creation on-the-go.

The Street backpack now comes in a slim form with interchangeable front or back opening, and removable inserts that converts it into a 100% everyday lifestyle bag. The Slim backpack is now accompanied in the range by a convertible Street tote for a modular and trendy lifestyle bag that instantly turns into a backpack with the harness stowed in its own dedicated compartment. This Street Convertible Tote bag has a top opening compartment for personal items, and a rear opening compartment for compact camera gear.

This expanded line also comes with the Street Waist bag, which can be carried through a variety of ways and carries compact camera gear and accessories. The Street Tech Organizer is a handy compartment for small and medium sized tech accessories such as cables, batteries, portable lighting, and small audio accessories, and topping off the collection is the Street Crossbody pouch, a compact compartment for smartphones and small accessories that can be carried individually through a pull-out drawstring, or as an extended compartment to the Street backpack or tote.

M-Guard Protection System

All of the renewed Manfrotto camera bag and carrying solutions collections feature an all new protection system in the form of high-performance modular divider that improve customizability and cushioning of the internal compartments. The M-Guard Protection System was specifically designed and laboratory tested to guarantee the highest level of protection and shock resistance especially on areas of the bag where protection is most crucial. M-Guard dividers are made of high-density EVA foam that provide exceptional shock absorption while maintaining a super slim profile.

The renewed expansive Manfrotto bag collection made up of the stylish Street collection, the urban-centric Advanced collection, and the Professional grade PRO Light bag collection stand in the front lines of Manfrotto’s aim to provide iconic and stylish carrying solutions that raise the bar in gear protection that is unrivaled and maintained to be the best in the industry. The vast collection of renewed products is aimed at providing uncompromising options for any kind of photographer and filmmaker no matter the workflow requirements and individual skill level.

Prices range from $329.99 for the Pro light Flexloader backpack L to $29.99 for the Advanced Shoulder bag XS III. For more information visit Manfrotto’s website.