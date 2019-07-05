MAGIX announced that its new Music Maker is out, with customizable design, optimized arranger and improved MIDI workflows, making it easier for everyone to create music. Meet Music Maker 2020.

Making Music has never been so easy, claims MAGIX, announcing the new version of its software. The company says it has made Music Maker even more intuitive so that both new and experienced beat producers can take full advantage of the creative possibilities. The legendary software for loop-based music production now features a new, customizable user interface, an optimized arranger for increased clarity and improved MIDI editing.

“Since the introduction of the free Music Maker in March 2017, we have attracted more than 3 million new users to Music Maker. That’s why it was particularly important for us to make workflows more intuitive. With the new Music Maker you can produce your own songs at a professional level in no time at all – with or without prior knowledge,” says Matthias Trautwein, Music Maker Product Owner.

A redesigned interface

Music Maker is now available in a new modern flat design and, additionally, the program offers an individually customizable user interface. The window layout in the Music Maker can be selected and adjusted to arrange Soundpools, instruments and effects according to personal preference and needs, so every user can have the interface they like best or is better suited to their workflow.

Thanks to the optimized arranger, loops can now simply be dragged beneath an existing track to create a new track. The track header “now includes volume control and can be minimized in size to create even more space in projects”, says MAGIX. The company also points to an even better MIDI editing, stating that “thanks to MIDI optimizations, MIDI devices can be connected to a PC or laptop and melodies can be played on the MIDI keyboard or beats with the drum pad controller in a matter of seconds. Using the MIDI editor, notes can then easily be added, moved or deleted. Music Maker’s new Trimming function makes it possible to combine a looped MIDI object into one object. This way, melodies and beats can be adjusted in a song at lightning speed.”

The different versions of Music Maker 2020

The completely redesigned start dialog now includes introductory videos, tutorials as well as valuable tips and tricks in order to help learn Music Maker’s functions and workflows even better. Users can expand their knowledge on how to use Soundpools, instruments and effects or how to unlock additional functions and editions from the store – clearly arranged at a glance when starting the program.

Music Maker 2020 has a free version, which can be used without any other limitation than the number of features it offers. Those willing to go beyond, can opt for one of the paid versions available. Exclusive contents starts with the Plus Edition, which costs $59.00. According to MAGIX, users benefit from numerous additional Soundpools, features and instruments with a total value close to $300.

Starting with the Premium Edition, all music producers can enjoy exclusive content worth over $1000. The two new coreFX bundles allow control of the finest sound nuances. The bundles contain five mastering and three delay effects, which provide even more possibilities to change the tone of sounds, loops, instruments or vocals. Additionally, Premium users receive the full version of SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 12 – a professional audio editor for cutting and editing sounds, loops and audio tracks with high-quality studio effects and for creating seamless transitions without noise. Furthermore, it is possible to create custom samples for use directly in Music Maker.

These are the different versions of Music Maker 2020 available:

Music Maker – FREE

Music Maker Plus Edition – $59.00

Music Maker Premium Edition – $129.00

Music Maker Control Edition – $169.00

(Music Maker Premium Edition + USB-Keyboard)

(Music Maker Premium Edition + USB-Keyboard) Music Maker Performer Edition – $199.00

(Music Maker Premium Edition + novation Launchkey Mini)

If you need music to use in your videos and want to try creating your own soundtrack, this is an opportunity. Download the free version of the app and see if it is something you can use. Maybe you’ll discover the composer in you!T o find more about Music Maker 2020 follow the link to MAGIX’s website.

