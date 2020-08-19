The third camera in the LUMIX S family will be officially unveiled during an online launch event, Panasonic revealed today. The LUMIX S5, according to Panasonic will “move images forward”, and comes as an example of the company’s commitment to meeting the passionate demands of all creators through its LUMIX brand.

The official message from Panasonic does not add much more information, besides stating that the new full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S5 will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 14:00 UTC. The webpage dedicated to the camera will updated then, as well as, according to Panasonic, the official Instagram account @lumix ( www.instagram.com/lumix/ ), which is, somehow, a curious choice, because those of us who don’t have an Instagram account (I still do not understand why I need one) can not see the information.

The laconic announcement from Panasonic and the image published with it do not reveal much more, but rumour websites haver already shared most of the information available about the new model, so we know it’s a 24 megapixel model (which some say is not enough… people have to say something, I guess) able to do 4K video (3840×2160), meaning that no, this is not Panasonic’s answer to the Canon EOS R5, despite the name choice.

LUMIX S5 announcement

The LUMIX S5 specifications, many shared with the LUMIX S1 S1H and S1R models, don’t tell the whole story – as expected – so this can either be an entry level camera for those aspiring to have a full frame with the L-mount or something else. We will have to wait and see, while keeping and eye on all the rumours that will, surely, be published in the almost two weeks remaining until the official announcement.

It’s still unclear how well the LUMIX S family is doing in a market that is, apparently, shrinking, but the fact that SIGMA, which is a partner of the L-Mount Alliance has introduced a series of lenses for the format does suggest that those interested in a LUMIX S have more choice than the Leica lenses made for L-Mount. It’s probably a good idea to remember that L-MOUNT is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG, and that the partners in the alliance – Panasonic and Sigma – utilize the L-Mount Standard for cameras and lenses that are offered under their own brand names.

One example of Sigma’s commitment is the recently announced of a trio of lenses for L-Mount cameras. The Sigma 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in native L-Mount, available since mid-10, promise compact and high quality primes at an affordable price. The 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary wide angle prime costs $449, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary a “lighter and brighter Art line image quality with Contemporary compactness” costs $339 USD and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, with smooth AF for video shooting, costs $479.

A wide choice of Sigma lenses

Sigma also introduced two new teleconverters designed exclusively for use with Sigma L-mount mirrorless lenses, the TC-1411, which magnifies lens focal length by 1.4x, and the TC-2011, which magnifies lens focal length by 2x. Paired with the new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto lens, the tele converters give photographers a “super telephoto” range with a focal length of up to 800mm while still benefiting from a compact lens and effective AF.

Another example of Sigma’s investment in the L-Mount is the Sigma Mount Converter MC-31, a converter that allows creatives to easily adapt PL-Mount cine lenses, which are widely used in filmmaking, for L-Mount cameras. The converter, announced at IBC 2019, is available since February 2020, with a retail price of $679.

If the LUMIX S5 represents Panasonic’s entry level model into the S family, the lenses available from Sigma suggest that those who pick the camera will have a wide choice of lenses, some at reasonable prices. Six cameras and 39 native lenses have been announced for the L-Mount by 2020. One question remains in the mind of many: where is the LUMIX GH6? Maybe we will have some answers on September 2.