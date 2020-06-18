Sigma has a new 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, but the company also revealed exclusive tele converters, a new USB Dock and the F1.4 Mirrorless L-Mount lens trio.

The Sigma 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in native L-Mount, will begin shipping on July 10, promising compact and high quality primes at an affordable price.

The new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras may be the highlight of Sigma’s announcement this month, but the availability of the 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses for mirrorless L-Mount cameras – like Sigma’s small fp model – makes for some interesting news.

Sigma’s F1.4 Mirrorless Trio each benefit from a fast aperture of F1.4 to achieve sufficient amount of bokeh and admirable brightness even with APS-C size cameras, which tend to have smaller bokeh effects compared to 35mm full size systems. Each lens has a compact and lightweight body that is perfect for daily use as they cover the range from true wide angle to normal to portrait. Stepping motors ensure smooth, swift, quiet auto focus for both still and video capture. In addition to the upcoming L-Mount variations, these products are available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount and Micro Four Thirds camera systems, according to Sigma.

Two new teleconverters

The 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary is a high performance wide angle prime in a compact package, priced at $449 USD. The next lens is the 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary a “lighter and brighter Art line image quality with Contemporary compactness” that costs $339 USD. Finally the 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary offers exceptional image quality and smooth AF for video shooting. The lens costs $479 USD.

Sigma also announced two new teleconverters designed exclusively for use with Sigma L-mount mirrorless lenses, the TC-1411, which magnifies lens focal length by 1.4x, and the TC-2011, which magnifies lens focal length by 2x. Paired with the new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto lens, the tele converters give photographers a “super telephoto” range with a focal length of up to 800mm while still benefiting from a compact lens and effective AF.

The Sigma USB Dock

The new teleconverters have a dust- and splash-proof construction comparable to that of the Sigma Sports line lenses, and can withstand harsh outdoor shooting environments when combined with a dust- and splash-proof camera body and lens. Lightweight and compact, these accessories will upgrade lens performance to an “ultra telephoto” focal length without the need for additional lenses.

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $399.00 USD and $429.00 USD, respectively.

The company also announced the Sigma USB Dock UD-11, designed exclusively for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M Mount mirrorless lenses, to allow users to update firmware and customize settings on lenses in these lineups. In addition to firmware updates, users can adjust the sensitivity of MF function (scope of adjustment varies depending on specifications of the individual product) It employs the new USB Type-C connection.

The Sigma USB Dock UD-11 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $59.00 USD.