LumaFusion at IBC 2018: new features and Storyblocks integration

LumaFusion editors now have direct access to over 14 million creative media assets. The app has also expanded professional editing features, which will be showcased at IBC 2018.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 07, 2018

Luma Touch broadens professional capabilities of iOS editing with LumaFusion and completes the integration of Storyblocks,  a subscription-based stock media company.

The popular iOS editing app LumaFusion has some new features, and Luma Touch will be at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam next week to show new versions of the program. Created by video effects and editing industry veterans, LumaFusion was designed specifically for mobile filmmakers, journalists, YouTube creators and aspiring content producers looking to create better video using mobile devices and gear.

At the Luma Touch stand 9.LP6 at IBC 2018, Luma Touch will demonstrate new versions of LumaFusion, featuring expanded professional editing features such as:

  • Library – search, sort, and filter
  • Ability – to edit 4 tracks of video
  • XML – export
  • Support for external displays
  • Background upload/download

Luma Touch will also be demonstrating the results of a new integration partnership with Storyblocks, a subscription-based stock media company for content creators. As a result of this integration, LumaFusion editors now have direct access to Storyblocks’ massive media platform of over 14 million studio-quality creative assets, including Storyblocks Member Libraries and Marketplaces of HD clips, backgrounds, music, loops and sound effects. Partnering with Storyblocks is the most recent manifestation of Luma Touch’s vision of bringing a sophisticated, quality and professional caliber content creation experience to mobile filmmaking.

Luma Touch also recently teamed up with Western Digital to integrate wireless media management workflows between Western Digital wireless storage devices and LumaFusion. With this integration, LumaFusion editors who have large media files can now wirelessly preview footage from their Western Digital wireless drives directly from within LumaFusion, and selectively import media to the LumaFusion timeline.

Tapping into decades of experience as editors and remembering all that was painful about traditional editing workflows, Luma Touch has developed an app featuring the most professional video editing features available on iOS, and highly focused on creating the best possible user experience on an iOS device. Key features include:

  • Multiple video and audio tracks
  • Insert and overwrite style editing
  • Multiple layers of real-time effects with keyframing
  • Color correction capabilities
  • Multi-layer titling
  • Live audio mixing
  • Support for a variety of landscape and portrait video aspect ratios
  • Multiple frame rates, including 18, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94, and 60fps
  • Support for resolutions up to 4k

LumaFusion with Storyblocks integration is available in version 1.7 available later this month. LumaFusion users can buy a monthly or yearly subscription to Storyblocks stock video and audio content through an in app purchase. LumaFusion is $19.99 on the App Store.


