LumaFusion, an advanced mobile video editing app from Luma Touch, integrates with the new GNARBOX 2.0 SSD, to eliminate the limitations inherent to mobile editing.

By Jose Antunes May 16, 2018 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

The newest update to the LumaFusion editor elevates the standard for mobile editing, offering professional workflow features akin to those usually only available on desktop editing platforms.

Recently funded on Kickstarter, the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD, a rugged wireless device for backup and sharing media, is designed to work, as PVC described recently, “with apps from Adobe Premiere to Lightroom or LumaFusion”,  so content creators who prefer to travel without a laptop can still edit their photos and videos while away from a computer.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the GNARBOX 2.0 SSD Kickstarter campaign,  Luma Touch announced they had entered a partnership with the creators of the device, to develop a custom integrated workflow for LumaFusion, an advanced mobile video editing app. This  custom integration opens new options, as it enables wireless media management workflow for LumaFusion editors.

According to the information available from Luma Touch “With this new integration, LumaFusion editors who have large media files can now wirelessly preview GNARBOX footage directly from within LumaFusion, and selectively import media to the LumaFusion timeline. This custom integration significantly elevates the standard for editing long and short-form content on mobile devices.”

GNARBOX integration with LumaFusion is, says Luma Touch, “a step forward in mobile video editing for filmmakers, journalists and even consumers looking for the caliber of editing capabilities typically only available on desktop editing platforms. The development teams at Luma Touch and GNARBOX have worked closely together to eliminate the limitations inherent to mobile editing, including limited storage and challenging media management.”

LumaFusion is a professional, powerful mobile video editing solution ideal for a new generation of users. Created by video effects and editing industry veterans, the editor was designed specifically for mobile filmmakers, journalists, YouTube Creators and anyone looking to create better video using mobile devices and gear. Tapping into decades of experience as editors and remembering all that was painful about traditional editing workflows, Luma Touch has developed an app featuring the most professional video editing features available on iOS, and highly focused on creating the best possible user experience on an iOS device. Key features include:

  • Multiple video and audio tracks;
  • Insert and overwrite style editing;
  • Multiple layers of real-time effects with keyframing;
  • Color correction capabilities;
  • Multi-layer titling;
  • Live audio mixing;
  • Support for landscape or portrait video projects;
  • Multiple frame rates, including 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94 and 60fps;
  • Support for resolutions up to 4k.

LumaFusion with GNARBOX integration is available immediately and is free to existing customers upgrading to version 1.6 who have a GNARBOX wirelessly connected. For new customers, LumaFusion is available for download from the Apple App Store and is priced at $19.99.


