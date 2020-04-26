Lindsey Optics introduced this month the Large Format Viewfinder (LF) to provide optical through the lens viewing, which supports an unprecedented range of formats from Super 35 to Alexa 65.

It’s big, it’s heavier than other viewfinders and it costs $10,000.00. It’s also sleek and versatile, with a modular design, and able to support an an unprecedented range of formats from Super 35 to Alexa 65. It’s the Large Format Viewfinder (LF) from Lindsey Optics, designed to support fast format changes and diverse lenses.

At the heart of the LF Viewfinder design are interchangeable modules for quick and easy tool-free format changes. With a push of the red button, each module slips in and out of the LF barrel and securely nests in place. Included in the LF package are 3 modules: Large Format (ARRI Alexa 65 and RED Monstro 8K), Full Frame (Sony Venice) and Super 35.

The company’s CEO Dwight Lindsey explains, “We created our LF Viewfinder for filmmakers who prefer to test a ‘look’ by viewing directly through the actual lens instead of electronic means like monitors or digital tools. Our Large Format Viewfinder solves the viewing issue, while also meeting the need for format diversity.”

A stylish oak handle

The LF is designed for intuitive and comfortable balance regardless of changing loads. The contoured oak Handle offers a firm and comfortable grip while the Handle Pivot knob activates rosette adjustment. When needed, the included Handle Extension with dovetail slide facilitates center of gravity refinement. An adjustable Kipp arm secures the Handle Extension to the Viewfinder.

The LF Viewfinder features an LPL lens mount and includes an LPL to PL adapter. The Eyepiece provides diopter adjustment from -4 to +4. There are 1/4-20-attachment points at the base of the viewfinder, base of the handle extension and Oak handle base.

Lindsey Optics’ Large Format Viewfinder ships complete with the Viewfinder, 3 modules, 3 ground glasses, Oak Handle and Handle Extension—all in a fitted carrying case. Follow the link to Lindsey Optics‘ website for more information.